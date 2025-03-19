Canada has seen a sharp rise in deportations, reaching the highest number since 2015.

Nearly 7,300 people were removed from the country by November 19th, 2024, marking an 8.4% increase compared to the previous year.

This surge comes as the Canadian government works to address a growing backlog of refugee claims and a rising number of foreign nationals awaiting removal.

Deportation figures for 2024

As cited by Immigration News Canada (INC), data obtained by Reuters, 7,300 individuals were deported from Canada between January and November 2024.

This, according to reports, represents an increase from 2023 and a notable jump from 2022, with a 95% rise in removals compared to two years ago.

Reports inform that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has yet to release full-year statistics, but the trend suggests even higher deportation numbers by year-end.

As of December 2024, approximately 485,359 individuals were flagged for potential removal, including 120,273 in Ontario, 197,029 in Quebec, and 123,000 unassigned to a specific region.

Who is being deported?

The majority of deportations, around 79%, were directed at failed refugee claimants. This marks an increase from 75% in 2023 and 66% in 2022, indicating a shift in enforcement priorities.

Other individuals were deported for overstaying visas or violating terms of stay (11%), or due to criminal convictions (7%).

A CBSA spokesperson, Luke Reimer, explained that the increase is partly due to a rise in asylum applications, with removals of individuals who received negative asylum decisions growing each year.

Political and economic pressures behind the surge

According to reports, the sharp rise in deportations reflects political pressures within Canada. The government is facing growing concerns over housing shortages, particularly in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, where the influx of newcomers is seen as a contributing factor.

Critics argue that the rising number of immigrants, both temporary workers and permanent residents, is exacerbating the housing crisis.

To address these concerns, the Canadian government has allocated additional funding for immigration enforcement. In 2023-2024, the CBSA spent C$65.8 million on deportations, with a further C$30.5 million allocated for removal efforts through 2027.

Regional breakdown and operational challenges

Ontario and Quebec represent the bulk of deportation cases, together accounting for over 60% of the national total. Ontario has 120,273 cases, while Quebec has 197,029.

However, many individuals remain in limbo due to legal or logistical challenges, such as difficulties obtaining travel documents from their home countries.

Currently, about 21,000 people cannot be deported due to such issues. These “non-removable” cases point to the limitations of the CBSA’s enforcement efforts, even as deportation funding rises.

Looking ahead: a changing immigration landscape

The government, facing criticism over rising immigration levels, has been scaling back both permanent and temporary immigration quotas. As refugee claims have decreased from 19,821 in July 2024 to 11,838 in January 2025, there are indications that stricter measures are taking effect.

However, with over 278,000 refugee claims still pending, the Canadian immigration system remains under strain, and deportations represent only a portion of the broader challenge.

A future of increased deportations?

As the Canadian government plans to allocate more funds for deportations through 2027, reports inform that it is likely that the country will continue to prioritize removals, especially for failed refugee claimants.

U.S. pressure on border security may also push Canada to adopt stricter immigration policies, further shaping its approach to immigration in the years ahead.

Whether these efforts will restore public confidence or increase division remains uncertain.