The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported a surge in incidents of vandalism, with over 18 transmission towers targeted between January 9 and 14, 2025.

These acts of sabotage occurred across Rivers, Abia, and Kano States, significantly disrupting power transmission operations.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, the company detailed the extent of the damage and its impact on Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

According to the statement, routine patrols by TCN’s linesmen uncovered extensive damage to critical infrastructure. In Rivers State, towers 171 through 181 and tower 184 along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV line were found vandalized on January 10, 2025.

Additional towers, including 146, 147, and 149, were targeted on January 14, with vandals removing base brackets and compromising their stability.

In Abia State, the Alaoji/Umuahia 132kV line, already undergoing repairs, suffered further setbacks as vandals struck towers 160 to 162 on January 13, stealing bolts, nuts, and structural components.

Engr. Azuh Lucky, Head of the Lines Department for the region, emphasized the financial and operational toll these acts of vandalism are exacting on the TCN.

Meanwhile, in Kano State, vandals critically damaged towers 105, 106, and 107 along the Katsina-Gazoua 132/33kV transmission line on January 9, risking their collapse and endangering the power supply to the region.

Vandalized transmission installations

Further compounding the challenges, TCN engineers discovered vandalized 132kV underground transmission cables near Millennium Park in Abuja on January 17, 2025.

This incident disrupted the power supply to the Central Area and surrounding districts, highlighting the vulnerability of critical power infrastructure.

TCN expressed deep concern over the recurring acts of sabotage, which continue to undermine its grid expansion efforts.

“The financial implications of constant repairs to vandalized transmission installations are overwhelming,” the statement read.

“This strain on the grid has adverse effects on our ability to meet expansion targets.”

More insights

The company emphasized its ongoing efforts to address the crisis, including bolstering security measures, increasing line patrols, engaging vigilante groups, and working closely with security agencies. Despite these measures, TCN called on Nigerians, especially communities hosting power installations, to actively safeguard these critical assets.

“These installations are our collective assets, and their stability is essential for socio-economic development,” the statement added.

“We urge communities to recognize the importance of protecting these infrastructures and to collaborate with us to prevent further vandalism.”

The TCN also condemned the actions of vandals and those complicit in purchasing stolen materials, describing their activities as acts of national sabotage.

“These individuals are sabotaging the nation, and we must collectively act to ensure the growth of Nigeria’s power sector, which is critical for our development as a country.

“TCN remains committed to its mandate of ensuring efficient power delivery across Nigeria, but we cannot achieve this alone,” the statement concluded. “We need the collective support of all Nigerians to safeguard our infrastructure and help us build a better future,” Mbah noted.

The persistent vandalism has forced TCN to redirect resources meant for grid expansion into repairs, delaying projects and negatively impacting power transmission reliability.

The company urged stakeholders and citizens alike to join forces in combating this menace and ensuring a robust, secure electricity transmission network.