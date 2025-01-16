Thailand has made significant changes to its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa program, offering more opportunities for skilled workers, investors, and affluent foreigners.

These updates reach to position Thailand as a global hub for talent and investment while contributing to its post-pandemic economic recovery.

The revised program offers 10-year residency, tax benefits, digital work permits, and greater flexibility for dependents, with the goal of attracting skilled professionals, retirees, and foreign investors to Thailand.

The new changes are fashioned to promote the appeal of the LTR visa; a visa initially introduced in 2022.

Key changes to the LTR visa program

One of the most important changes to the LTR visa is the removal of the minimum income requirement for applicants under the “Wealthy Global Citizens” category. TravelBiz cites that previously, applicants had to meet a specific income threshold. The updated rules now focus on applicants’ overall wealth and investments in Thailand, making it easier for wealthy individuals to qualify.

Additionally, the revenue requirement for foreign companies sponsoring visa applicants has been reduced. Foreign companies must now demonstrate $50 million in revenue over the past three years, down from the previous $150 million. This change is expected to encourage more businesses to participate in the program.

New flexibility for dependents

Under the updated LTR visa, holders can now bring an unlimited number of dependents, including parents and other legal dependents. This expands on the previous rule, which allowed only four dependents.

The new rule offers greater flexibility for those seeking to move to Thailand with their families.

Widened eligibility for skilled professionals

The revised visa program also expands eligibility for skilled professionals. In addition to the sectors of science and technology, the program now welcomes professionals in areas such as disaster and risk management and integrated innovation. These new additions aim to attract a broader range of talent to support Thailand’s growing industries.

Easier process for skilled professionals

Another change to the LTR visa is the removal of the five-year work experience requirement for skilled professionals. Previously, applicants had to have at least five years of experience in their field to qualify. With this requirement lifted, the program is now more accessible to top talent in a variety of industries.

Inclusion of employees from multinational corporations

Employees of subsidiaries of multinational companies are now eligible for the LTR visa, provided their parent company meets the financial stability criteria.

This change opens the door for a wider group of workers to apply for residency, especially those employed by larger international firms.

The benefits of the LTR visa program

Since its launch, reports inform that the LTR visa has attracted more than 6,000 applicants, with Europeans making up the largest group.

The program offers benefits such as a 10-year residency, digital work permits, tax advantages, and the ability to bring family members. Its goal is to strengthen Thailand’s economy by drawing skilled workers, retirees, and high-net-worth individuals.

What to know

The Board of Investment (BOI) emphasized that the changes to the LTR visa program are part of a broader effort to create a more inclusive and competitive environment for foreign talent and investors.

Secretary-General of the BOI, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, said, “Smooth visa procedures are an essential part of our focus on the ease of doing business.”

These updates are part of Thailand’s strategic plan to attract global talent and investment. By simplifying the application process and expanding eligibility, the LTR visa program strengthens Thailand’s position as a leading destination for both living and working in Southeast Asia.