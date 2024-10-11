Sarath Ratanavadi, Thailand’s wealthiest individual, has seen his fortune surge to over $16 billion following a significant rise in the value of his energy and telecommunications holdings.

Over the past three months, the 59-year-old billionaire’s net worth has increased by approximately $7 billion, as reflected in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, bolstering his standing within Asia’s elite energy and power sector.

Shares of Gulf Energy Development, Thailand’s leading power producer and the cornerstone of Ratanavadi’s business empire, have rallied by 52% during this period, driven in large part by investor optimism surrounding the near-finalisation of a high-profile merger between Gulf Energy and Intouch Holdings.

The latter controls Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand’s second-largest telecommunications operator, and the consolidation of these assets has captured the market’s attention, triggering a surge in equity value.

The planned merger, seen as a strategic alignment of energy and telecoms, has received strong support from shareholders, with decisive votes in favour of the union. Investors are increasingly confident in the potential synergies arising from the integration of Gulf Energy’s cash-rich power portfolio with Intouch’s telecommunications infrastructure, which could position the combined entity for sustained growth in Thailand and beyond.

What we know

Ratanavadi, a 59-year-old native of Bangkok, has built a diversified empire that stretches beyond domestic power production. His expansion has included investments in energy assets in Europe and the United States, as well as ventures into deep-sea ports, data centres, and cryptocurrency trading. This global diversification has further bolstered confidence in the long-term growth prospects of his conglomerate.

The recent performance of Gulf Energy has elevated Ratanavadi into the top tier of Asia’s energy magnates, placing him alongside figures such as India’s Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

His ascent shows the expanding prominence of Thailand’s energy sector and its appeal to global investors, particularly as the country continues to modernise its infrastructure and expand its role in international energy markets.

For now, investor sentiment remains firmly in Ratanavadi’s favour, as the market anticipates further developments from his expanding portfolio. Whether the optimism can be sustained in the face of potential volatility in global energy markets remains to be seen, but Ratanavadi’s latest manoeuvre has unquestionably established his position as a leading figure in Thailand’s economy.