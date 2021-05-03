Billionaire Watch
Meet King Maha of Thailand, the richest royal figure in the world
The Thai king, Maha Vajiralongkorn is several times wealthier than his British counterpart.
When it comes to monarchies and royal families, the British Royal Family is easily the most revered of them all. One might begin to think they are the wealthiest. Well… they are not!
They are not even in the top five list of wealthiest royal families.
In today’s article, we will look at a monarch who is several times wealthier than his British counterpart.
Meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn
The 63-year-old king of Thailand who took over his father’s throne is currently the wealthiest royal figure in the world. His late father King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed in 2016 and was the longest-serving monarch in the world.
After the coronation of the new King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a strange communique was published on the royal website. The entire portfolio of the Crown Property Bureau was to be transferred into the hands of the new king.
Before this announcement, The royal portfolio worth over 40 billion dollars was held by the king on behalf of the nation but now it was to be transferred to the new king. Subsequently, King Maha officially became the richest monarch in the world with a personal net worth and assets valued at $43bn according to the South China Morning Post.
King Maha’s major assets
The bulk of King Maha’s net worth comes from three major assets:
- A 23% stake in Siam Commercial Banks, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand. The bank is valued at $1.7bn according to the Financial Times.
- A 33.6$ stake in Siam Cement Group which is the country’s largest industrial conglomerate.
- 16,000 acres of prime Thai land and over 40,000 rental leases with developers.
A call for change in Thailand
According to Financial Times, recent protests and critics have called for a serious review of the monarchy’s grip on the country and its finances. The protesters led mostly by students are of the opinion that public funds should not be made available for a king.
Thailand runs a system of government known as Constitutional Monarchy where the king is the Head of State.
King Maha’s lifestyle of luxury
King Maha spends most of his time in Germany and has a stunning fleet of 38 aeroplanes and helicopters. His second wife Queen Sineenat is a trained military pilot.
King Maha owns the largest faceted diamond, a 546.67-carat brown diamond.
What you should know about the Thai economy
Thailand is the eighth largest economy in Asia and the 22nd largest export economy in the world.
The GDP of Thailand is calculated as $505 billion, which results in a GDP per capita of $7,274.
King Maha is the richest royal figure in the world and he is closely followed by the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Jeff Bezos now worth over $200 billion
Jeff Bezos first crossed the $200bn mark last year, making him the first-ever person to hit the mark according to Forbes.
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon has again crossed the $200bn mark for the first time this year. He is currently the only entrepreneur on earth to attain this feat.
Jeff Bezos first crossed the $200bn mark last year, making him the first-ever person to hit the mark according to Forbes. His net worth later dropped to between 190bn and 195bn until now.
Today, the 29th of April 2021, Jeff Bezos’ net worth has again crossed the $200bn mark and is currently at $203bn according to Forbes.
What you should know
His closest rival, Elon Musk has slid further down the table with his net worth currently at $179bn. The gap between the two wealthiest men in the world has increased to $22bn.
Jeff Bezos currently lost a lucrative NASA bid to Elon Musk. His space program so far has not been as successful as that of Elon Musk.
Meet the Sudanese-British billionaire behind the famous Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Mo Ibrahim is a Sudanese-born British businessman who became a billionaire after selling his communications company, Celtel to Kuwaiti investors.
Anyone who follows trends in and around Africa must have come across the famous Mo Ibrahim Foundation. According to its official website, Mo Ibrahim Foundation is an African foundation established in 2006 and focused on the critical issues of governance and leadership in Africa.
It is devoted to improving the standard of leadership across Africa and has handed scholarships to thousands of African students.
In this article, we will look at the Sudanese billionaire championing this philanthropic effort.
Who Is Dr Mo Ibrahim ?
Mo Ibrahim is a Sudanese-born British businessman who became a billionaire after selling his communications company, Celtel to Kuwaiti investors.
Mo Ibrahim founded Celtel Ltd in 1998 and sold it to Kuwait’s Mobile Telecommunications Company for $3.4 billion in 2005. He pocketed $1.4 billion from the deal.
He was born in Sudan where he lived for a while before his family moved to Egypt. He studied Electrical Engineering at Alexandria University and after he graduated, he moved back to Sudan to work in the National Telecommunication Board, Sudan Telecom.
British influence and career growth
In 1974 Mo Ibrahim moved to England to gain his master’s degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Bradford. This was followed by a PhD in mobile communications from the University of Birmingham.
Dr. Mo Ibrahim had a brief stint teaching undergraduate telecommunications studies at the University of Greenwich before quitting to take up a Technical Director role at Cellnet, a subsidiary of the British telecommunication giant, British Telecom (BT).
He returned to Sudan, armed with enough experience and contacts to set up Celtel telecommunications which he eventually sold for $3.4 billion in 2005. He has since then, committed his time to his philanthropic efforts.
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was founded in 2006 and its primary objective is to promote good governance across the African continent. The foundation pays a total of $5 million prize money to selected winners. The award targets African leaders who show stellar leadership and winners are selected by a prize committee made up of reputable Africans.
What you should know
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is also a British citizen and he resides in the United Kingdom.
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is one of the 15 black billionaires in the world with a net worth of $1.1bn.
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is the richest Sudanese citizen.
- President Mahamadou Issoufou was the 2020 winner of the Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.
