Nigeria’s import trade in the fourth quarter of 2025 remained heavily concentrated among a small group of countries, demonstrating the nation’s continued reliance on foreign suppliers for a wide range of essential products.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s total imports reached N17.25 trillion during the period, reflecting the scale of demand for foreign goods ranging from petroleum products and vehicles to industrial machinery, food items and industrial raw materials.

While Asia and Europe dominate Nigeria’s global import structure, trade flows within Africa also showed notable concentration.

Only a handful of African countries accounted for the bulk of Nigeria’s imports from the continent during the quarter.

According to the NBS data, Ghana, South Africa, and Egypt emerged as Nigeria’s leading African trading partners on the import side in the final quarter of 2025, highlighting growing commercial links within the continent amid the ongoing implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Below is a breakdown of the top 10 African countries from which Nigeria imported goods in Q4 2025.