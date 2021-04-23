There are only 15 black billionaires in the world, here are the top 10

Have you ever wondered how many black people in the world have a net worth of 1 billion dollars and above? Well, there are just 15. Black people make up less than 1% of all billionaires in the world according to Visual Capitalist.

According to the latest Forbes List of the world’s billionaires, there are 2,755 billionaires in the world and there are just 15 blacks amongst them. Here is a quick list of who they are and what they do.

Michael Jordan ( $1.6bn )

Michael Jordan is an NBA all-star great who made his fortune by landing lucrative deals with Nike for the world-famous Jordan Sneakers. He also has a couple of other investments but the Nike deal is the elephant in the room.

Kanye West ($1.8bn)

The controversial musician and fashion Mogul made the headlines recently for his Richest Black man in history claim. His biggest business move was a lucrative apparel deal with Adidas which propelled his net worth to $1.8bn. His net worth is expected to grow in the coming years with another lucrative GAP deal in the Bag.

Alexander Karp ($2bn)

African American IT Billionaire is the co-founder and CEO of data-mining firm Palantir Technologies, which received early backing from CIA investment arm, In-Q-Tel. His company works for top government bodies which includes the CIA and the FBI. He identifies as an American but his mother is African American making him a mixed race.

Oprah Winfrey ($2.6bn )

Oprah Winfrey is the only woman on the list. She made her fortune hosting a 25-year-old hit show which she successfully turned into a media empire. She also launched her own cable channel where she owns 25.5%. Oprah Winfrey’s strongest asset is her brand which she has built and honed over the years.

Patrice Mosepe ( $3.1bn )

Patrice Motsepe is the richest black man in South Africa and the CEO of African Rainbow Minerals. He was the first black man to become a billionaire on the Forbes list. He bought low-priced mining shaft and made them profitable. He is also a sports investor owning one of South Africa’s top Football Clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

David Stewart ( $3.7bn )

The IT mogul’s company World Wide Technology is worth over $12bn with big clients like Verizon, Citi bank and the Government. The company provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe.

Abdulsamad Rabiu ($4.8bn)

The Nigerian business Mogul owns a staggering 98.5% of BUA Cement. He is also the Chairman of BUA Group a Nigerian conglomerate with large investments in cement production, real estate and sugar refining. He seems to be keeping close tabs on Aliko Dangote and recently had a brief squabble with him.

Robert F. Smith ( $5.2bn )

Robert F. Smith is the founder of one of the best performing private equity firms in the world. He founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000 which has over $50bn in assets. The company has perfected the act of investing in software companies that go on to do well. Robert F. Smith however has a little dent in Tax evasion cases with the US Government.

Mike Adenuga ( $6.2bn )

The second richest man in Nigeria is also the second richest black man in the world. The telecommunication and oil mogul is the arrowhead behind two of Nigeria’s foremost Companies Globacom and Conoil. Globacom has 55 million subscribers while Conoil operates 6 oil wells.

Aliko Dangote ( $11.5bn )

The richest black man in Nigeria, Africa and the world makes the majority of his fortune from his cement brand which is the largest in Africa. Alhaji Dangote owns an 85% stake in his publicly-traded company.

He is also into Salt and Sugar manufacturing and is currently building the largest crude oil refinery in Africa.

What you should know