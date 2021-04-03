3 unbelievable facts about Warren Buffet, the world’s smartest investor

Warren Buffet is no ordinary man. The Oracle Of Omaha as he is fondly called leads a mysterious lifestyle. He is a man whose life story can be captioned with a single phrase, “Living outside the box.”

Warren Buffet is listed as the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of $97.1bn.

He is believed to be the richest investor in the world because a large percentage of his wealth comes from investing and making calculated bets on the stock markets.

Warren Buffet also leads a peculiar and somewhat mysterious lifestyle. We highlighted three remarkable attributes of Warren Buffet’s persona which we will be sharing with you.

$100,000 annual salary for 40 years

Warren Buffet, according to Business Insider, despite being the 6th richest man in the world, has maintained an annual salary of $100,000 for the past 40 years. The boss of Berkshire Hathaway has approved for himself a paltry $100,000 in compensation every year.

In a 2017 company shareholders meeting, he expressed his views on salary where he stated that fat salaries for top executives encourage short-term thinking. This salary has not changed in the last 40 years. His company spends more on his security than it pays its founder.

It is important to note that other key members of the Berkshire Hathaway company are paid far better than Warren Buffet. For example, finance chief, Marc Hamburg, has seen his salary grow from about $300,000 in 1996 to $3.3 million last year.

World’s simplest billionaire

Warren Buffet has his breakfast every morning at MacDonald’s, like a regular American citizen and drives a modest car. He lives in the same house he bought several years ago and has continuously told the Press that he feels very comfortable in his home and has no plans of moving.

Early starter

At age 11 Warren Buffet made his first investment in stocks with some cash he earned from a previous small business venture.

At 13, he filed his first tax return.

At 15, Warren Buffet was worth $6000 thanks to his love for the stock markets and trading. Today, he is regarded as the world’s smartest investor. No surprises here.

