The Nigerian stock market experienced a slight recovery on January 16, 2025, with the All-Share Index rising by 87.11 points to close at 102,183.06.

This marked a slight increase of 0.09% from the previous day’s close of 102,095.95, breaking a four-day streak of losses.

Trading volume increased by 8%, reaching 472 million shares compared to 428 million the day before.

Market capitalization edged up to N62.3 trillion, a small increase from N62.2 trillion, maintaining its position above the N62 trillion mark.

On the gainers’ side, NNFM and DANGSUGAR saw increases of 10.00% and 9.91%, respectively. However, LIVESTOCK and EUNISELL led the decliners with losses of 10.00% and 9.97%.

Market activity was moderate, with GTCO and UNIVINSURE being the most actively traded stocks, contributing notably to the overall turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 102,183.06 points

Previous ASI: 102,095.95 points

Day Change: +0.09%

Year-to-Date Performance: -0.72%

Volume Traded: 472 million shares

Market Cap: N62.3 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NNFM: up 10.00% to N54.45

DANGSUGAR: up 9.91% to N40.50

TIP: up 9.80% to N2.80

JOHNHOLT: up 9.80%to N9.30

OMATEK: up 9.76% to N0.90

Top 5 losers

LIVESTOCK: down 10.00% to N5.40

EUNISELL: down 9.97% to N15.62

NEIMETH: down 9.83% to N3.12

REGALINS: down 9.33% to N0.68

HONYFLOUR: down 9.26% to N0.68

Trading volume

The market enjoyed a slight boost in trading activity, with volume climbing by 8% to reach 472 million shares. Highlights from the session include:

GTCO took the lead, trading an impressive 65 million shares.

UNIVINSURE closely followed with 48.5 million shares exchanged.

FIDELITYBK secured the third spot, recording 45.9 million shares.

ACCESSCORP and NASCON contributed 27.3 million and 26.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the day was dominated by:

GTCO, which reported transactions worth N3.7 billion.

DANGCEM followed with trades totaling N2.4 billion.

BUAFOODS and ARADEL contributed N2.3 billion and N1.7 billion, respectively.

NASCON rounded out the day with an addition of N1.1 billion to the total value.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

SWOOT category

DANGCEM enjoyed a gain of 3.12%.

Meanwhile, ARADEL and OANDO saw declines of 7.01% and 0.23%, respectively.

FUGAZ stocks

The FUGAZ group, comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, delivered a mixed bag:

FBNH and GTCO posted gains of 0.17% and 1.13%.

UBA slipped by 0.15%.

ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK remained steady, unchanged at 0.00%.

Market outlook

Following six weeks of consistent gains, the All-Share Index appears to be taking a slight breather.

After a four-day downturn, the index is showing signs of a modest rebound.

The long-term outlook remains optimistic, supported by robust fundamentals and the upcoming Q4 2024 earnings reports anticipated in late January and early February.