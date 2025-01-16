The Nigerian stock market experienced a slight recovery on January 16, 2025, with the All-Share Index rising by 87.11 points to close at 102,183.06.
This marked a slight increase of 0.09% from the previous day’s close of 102,095.95, breaking a four-day streak of losses.
Trading volume increased by 8%, reaching 472 million shares compared to 428 million the day before.
Market capitalization edged up to N62.3 trillion, a small increase from N62.2 trillion, maintaining its position above the N62 trillion mark.
On the gainers’ side, NNFM and DANGSUGAR saw increases of 10.00% and 9.91%, respectively. However, LIVESTOCK and EUNISELL led the decliners with losses of 10.00% and 9.97%.
Market activity was moderate, with GTCO and UNIVINSURE being the most actively traded stocks, contributing notably to the overall turnover.
Market summary
- Current ASI: 102,183.06 points
- Previous ASI: 102,095.95 points
- Day Change: +0.09%
- Year-to-Date Performance: -0.72%
- Volume Traded: 472 million shares
- Market Cap: N62.3 trillion
Top 5 gainers
- NNFM: up 10.00% to N54.45
- DANGSUGAR: up 9.91% to N40.50
- TIP: up 9.80% to N2.80
- JOHNHOLT: up 9.80%to N9.30
- OMATEK: up 9.76% to N0.90
Top 5 losers
- LIVESTOCK: down 10.00% to N5.40
- EUNISELL: down 9.97% to N15.62
- NEIMETH: down 9.83% to N3.12
- REGALINS: down 9.33% to N0.68
- HONYFLOUR: down 9.26% to N0.68
Trading volume
The market enjoyed a slight boost in trading activity, with volume climbing by 8% to reach 472 million shares. Highlights from the session include:
- GTCO took the lead, trading an impressive 65 million shares.
- UNIVINSURE closely followed with 48.5 million shares exchanged.
- FIDELITYBK secured the third spot, recording 45.9 million shares.
- ACCESSCORP and NASCON contributed 27.3 million and 26.6 million shares, respectively.
Trading value
In terms of trading value, the day was dominated by:
- GTCO, which reported transactions worth N3.7 billion.
- DANGCEM followed with trades totaling N2.4 billion.
- BUAFOODS and ARADEL contributed N2.3 billion and N1.7 billion, respectively.
- NASCON rounded out the day with an addition of N1.1 billion to the total value.
SWOOT and FUGAZ performance
SWOOT category
- DANGCEM enjoyed a gain of 3.12%.
- Meanwhile, ARADEL and OANDO saw declines of 7.01% and 0.23%, respectively.
FUGAZ stocks
The FUGAZ group, comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, delivered a mixed bag:
- FBNH and GTCO posted gains of 0.17% and 1.13%.
- UBA slipped by 0.15%.
- ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK remained steady, unchanged at 0.00%.
Market outlook
- Following six weeks of consistent gains, the All-Share Index appears to be taking a slight breather.
- After a four-day downturn, the index is showing signs of a modest rebound.
- The long-term outlook remains optimistic, supported by robust fundamentals and the upcoming Q4 2024 earnings reports anticipated in late January and early February.
Leave a Reply