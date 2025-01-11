The Niger Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has deployed agricultural experts to promote innovative and impactful farming methods among local farmers, to improve crop yields.

Dr. Matthew Ahmed, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, announced this initiative during a visit to the Niger Foods Green House and Edozhigi Irrigation Scheme in Gbako Local Government Area.

The inspection, conducted in collaboration with the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Synergos Nigeria, also covered 57.3 hectares allocated to permanent secretaries for rice farming in Kakankpagi to encourage civil servants to embrace agriculture.

Focus on adopting best practices

Ahmed stated that the exercise aimed to assess current farming practices and provide expert guidance on more impactful methods.

“We want to ensure that our farmers are aware of the latest technologies and innovations in agriculture, and ensure they adopt best practices to improve their yields,” he said.

The team also evaluated the African Development Bank-funded ATASP-1 intervention, which built irrigation canals allowing farmers to cultivate crops three times a year.

Addressing challenges in agriculture

Ahmed assured farmers that the state government is addressing challenges such as herders’ interference and plans to establish the Ministry of Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs and the Ministry of Homeland Security to enhance agricultural development and security.

Malam Alhassan Umaru, who coordinates AGRA’s intervention in the ministry, emphasized that the inspection was aimed at improving policy implementation, stakeholder coordination, and data monitoring. He added that the assessment would help identify farmers’ challenges, refine policies, and realign strategies for better project outcomes.

Success in vegetable and rice farming

Success stories from the visit included reports from Mrs. Caroline Aro, Farm Manager at Niger Foods Green House, who highlighted remarkable achievements in vegetable production.

“We planted the cucumber on Nov. 16, 2024, and we have harvested over a tonne,” Aro said, adding that the greenhouse specializes in producing high-quality vegetables like tomatoes, bell peppers, and seedless baby cucumbers.

Similarly, Alhaji Yahaya Umaru, a rice farmer, commended the impact of ATASP-1, which enabled irrigation farming and improved rice yields.

“With the intervention, farmers now harvest about 70 bags of 75kg rice per hectare. Farming, which was once seen as a heritage, is now a profitable business with the state government’s support,” Umaru said.