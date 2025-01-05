The Lagos State Government sealed several properties under construction on Lagos Island for obstructing public roads with building materials.

This action was announced via a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Sunday.

The sealed properties, located at 65, 68, and 124 Adeniji Adele Road, were reportedly found to be in violation of environmental regulations by placing construction materials on public roads.

The Commissioner, who was on an inspection tour with officials from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, stated that the move was part of ongoing efforts to ensure environmental compliance and maintain order in Lagos.

“While on an inspection tour of Lagos Island, earlier today with the management staff of @LasgMOE, properties on 65, 68, and 124 Adeniji Adele road were ordered sealed for dropping building materials on the road and constituting environmental nuisance,” Wahab’s tweet read.

A video accompanying the announcement captured one of the sealed buildings, currently under construction, cordoned off with aluminum sheets.

Construction sand for the project was visibly piled on the street, reducing available space for road users and obstructing drainage by covering the gutters.

Another sealed property displayed gravel and bags of cement stacked outside its perimeter, further encroaching on the roadway.

These measures were deemed necessary to mitigate the environmental nuisance caused by the improper use of public spaces for construction activities.

What you should know

It is quite common across Lagos State to see building projects utilizing portions of public streets to store construction materials. While this practice may seem convenient for builders, it significantly impacts the environment and urban infrastructure.

The occupation of public spaces with materials such as sand, gravel, and cement often reduces the available space for pedestrians and vehicles, leading to congestion and safety concerns. Furthermore, it contributes to street clutter and hinders the smooth flow of daily activities.

Additionally, the placement of these materials over gutters obstructs proper drainage, exacerbating flooding risks during heavy rains. These actions contribute to broader urban disorganization and pose challenges to maintaining a clean and orderly environment.

Efforts to promote widespread avoidance of such situations are welcomed as they encourage compliance with regulations and foster a more organized and sustainable urban landscape. Such measures are essential to achieving long-term environmental improvements and ensuring the efficient use of shared urban spaces.