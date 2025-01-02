Romania and Bulgaria have officially joined the Schengen Area as of January 1st, 2025, offering new opportunities for skilled workers and businesses across Europe.

The addition of these two countries to the Schengen Zone removes border controls, enhancing mobility and access to job markets in Romania and Bulgaria for workers from other member states.

The Schengen Area’s expansion provides a range of benefits for skilled professionals looking to explore job opportunities in Eastern Europe.

This change is expected to help address the growing demand for talent in various sectors, making it easier for workers to access employment options, attend interviews, and network across the region.

Schengen visa and work opportunities

While the Schengen visa allows travel into Romania and Bulgaria, it does not permit work automatically. The visa facilitates travel for up to 90 days within a 180-day period, mainly for tourism, business, or family visits.

However, skilled workers wishing to take up employment in these countries will need to obtain a separate work visa or residence permit to legally work.

For instance, workers with a Schengen visa can travel to Romania and Bulgaria for interviews or business meetings, but once a job offer is secured, they must apply for a work permit to start employment.

Skilled workforce shortages in Romania and Bulgaria

According to SAID Scholarship, both Romania and Bulgaria are facing significant workforce gaps across various sectors, creating strong demand for skilled professionals. In Romania, the construction sector is in need of engineers, welders, and bricklayers.

The healthcare industry is seeking doctors, nurses, and social workers. In Bulgaria, there is also a shortage of workers in construction, healthcare, IT, and hospitality, with particular demand for heavy truck drivers, IT specialists, and medical practitioners.

For example:

In Romania, engineers in construction can earn up to 12,942 RON (€2,605) per month, while nurses earn around 8,528 RON (€1,715).

In Bulgaria, heavy truck drivers earn approximately 1,000-1,100 BGN (€512-€563) per month, and doctors in Romania can earn up to 16,600 RON (€3,350).

These shortages make Romania and Bulgaria attractive destinations for skilled workers looking to fill available roles.

Easier mobility for skilled workers

With Romania and Bulgaria now part of the Schengen Area, workers can travel freely between these countries and other Schengen states without facing border controls. This newfound mobility allows professionals to explore job opportunities, attend job fairs, and network across borders with greater ease.

Additionally, workers living in other Schengen countries can pursue short-term assignments or even relocate permanently to Romania or Bulgaria.

The simplified travel process also opens doors to attend conferences and professional events in these countries, further boosting career development and business growth.

How to find work in Romania and Bulgaria

To secure a job in Romania or Bulgaria, skilled workers should follow these steps:

Research job opportunities: Use job portals and recruitment agencies to identify sectors facing labour shortages. Apply for jobs: Tailor your CV to match the job requirements and apply directly to employers. Obtain a job offer: After receiving a job offer, the employer will assist with the work permit application. Apply for work visa: Submit the necessary documents, such as proof of employment, qualifications, and financial stability. Relocate and start work: Once the work visa is approved, workers can move to the country and begin employment.

For job opportunities in Romania, Bulgaria, or other Schengen countries, reports inform that platforms like Hipo.ro, BestJobs, and EURES can help job seekers connect with potential employers.