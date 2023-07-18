The European Parliament has approved B to be part of the 27 countries under the Schengen zone by the end of 2023.

This is based on a resolution by the European Commission, stating that Bulgaria and Romania meet all the requirements to become full members of Schengen by the end of 2023.

It is expected that by the start of 2024, Bulgaria and Romania would have joined the Schengen Zone, affecting non-European travellers and digital nomads, from Europe and other countries including Nigeria.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, Parliament stressed that both countries have already fulfilled the requirements to be admitted into Schengen. The Parliament believes that a larger Schengen area without border controls would make the EU stronger, noting that all member states have the right to join Schengen once they are ready.

According to the Parliament, the fact that Romania and Bulgaria are still outside the visa-free travel area burdens the businesses and populations of the two countries socially and economically.

Parliament believes that seamless travel across most of the region eliminates the need for strict identity checks and long delays when moving between countries.

Recently, Croatia a Balkan country, joined the Schengen Zone and adopted the Euro currency in January 2023.

Why the inclusion is needed

The European Commission has highlighted that the exclusion of Bulgaria and Romania from the Schengen Zone caused avoidable delays, bureaucratic challenges, and additional expenses.

Additionally, they have emphasized that there are border delays when journeying from Bulgaria or Romania to other European Union nations which can extend for several hours, in contrast to the average time of just ’10 minutes without internal border checks experienced by travellers within the Schengen Area.

Why both countries have been on the waiting list

Bulgaria and Romania have been on a waiting list to join Schengen since their EU accession in 2007, mainly due to concerns about cross-border crime, illegal migration, and security issues. Their proximity to non-EU countries and migration routes previously raised concerns about potential risks to Europe’s internal security.

According to the European Parliament, these two countries will now join as resistance from member states waned. Austria, which previously opposed their accession while supporting Croatia’s, faced pressure to lift its veto.

To become part of the Schengen Area, these aspiring countries needed approval from each existing Schengen member state.

What this means for Nigerian travellers

Joining Schengen would mean that passport checks for Bulgarian and Romanian nationals travelling within the EU and Schengen Area would no longer be necessary.

This inclusion will affect non-European travellers, and digital nomads from Nigeria and other countries visiting Europe to have smoother international travel.

The Schengen visa allows travellers from

many countries including Nigeria to stay a maximum of 90 days per 180 days in the Schengen area.

Here are the current 27 countries in the Schengen Zone listed below: