The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has signed a FinTech collaboration agreement with the Central Bank of Egypt.

This announcement was disclosed via the official Twitter handle of the apex bank.

The Deputy Governor of CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad says the partnership would deepen cross-border regulatory collaboration, and information sharing, boost innovation and grow regional technology investments.

This agreement was signed during the “Seamless North Africa 2023” conference at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo, Egypt.

The Seamless North Africa conference brings together the entire financial ecosystem to discuss, debate and evaluate the future of money.