The Federal Ministry of Education has announced a Romanian scholarship program for undergraduates and postgraduates in Nigeria.

The scholarship is for those pursuing bachelors, masters and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs.

This was announced on the Ministry’s X page on Thursday , May 2, 2024.

According to the statement, the scholarship covers living cost with an exemption of travel expenses for interested and qualified Nigerians who successfully applies for the 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Program.

The ministry stated further,

“The Federal Ministry of Education invites interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the award of scholarships to foreign citizens by the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade for the 2024/2025 academic session.

“For details regarding the eligibility criteria and scholarship details, qualified and interested Nigerians are to visit the underlisted email burse2024@arice.gov.ro and https://arice.gov.ro/1/burse-2024.

“The deadline for submission of online application is on the 30th May, 2024 For further enquires on the Romania Scholarship process, please contact 08077884417 address: Signed: federal scholarship board management.”

Eligibility

As disclosed on the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade’s(ARICE) website, between March 1 – May 31, 2024, 23:59 Romanian time, those applying for the scholarships awarded by the Romanian state for the academic year 2024-2025 should send their applications only in electronic format, to the email address: burse2024@arice.gov.ro.

The files are expected to be scanned and sent in PDF format to the mentioned email address, according to the published procedure.

The original documents from the applications will be presented to the educational institutions where only the selected candidates will receive the training.

It added,

“The ARICE selection committee, appointed according to legal procedures, will select the candidates, based on the documents submitted to the file, until July 15, 2024 at the latest, after which it will publish the result of this intermediate selection stage on the institution’s website at: https:/ /arice.gov.ro/1/burse-2024

“The final decision to award scholarships will be taken by the Ministry of Education, based on its own selection criteria, the final results of the selection process will be announced on the ARICE website and communicated by email to the selected candidates.

“The Ministry of Education, through the General Directorate of International Relations and European Affairs, will issue the Acceptance Letters / Enrollment Orders, as the case may be, until the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.”

The Romanian side warned that incomplete files or applications submitted after the deadline of May 31, 2024, 23:59 Romanian time, will not be considered.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education is a Federal Government agency that is mandated to use education as a tool for fostering the development of all Nigerians.

The ministry has a Federal Scholarship Board which informs Nigerians about foreign and local scholarship opportunities.

The government of Romanian has revealed it plans to award about 40 scholarships to foreign citizens to study in Romania starting with the academic year 2024-2025.