Nigeria, often celebrated for its vibrant culture, diverse landscapes, and rich history, has been conspicuously absent from the latest ranking of Africa’s top travel destinations for 2025.

This annual list, compiled by Travel and Tour World (TTW), highlights the continent’s leading tourism hubs and features countries like Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Rwanda.

These nations have been recognized for their exceptional attractions and strategic efforts to boost tourism.

Kenya, for instance, continues to captivate global travelers with offerings such as the Maasai Mara, Amboseli National Park, and its serene beaches like Diani and Watamu.

In 2023 alone, Kenya welcomed over 1.9 million international visitors, surpassing pre-pandemic records. Similarly, Rwanda has positioned itself as a global eco-tourism hub, drawing visitors for its gorilla trekking experiences and commitment to sustainability.

Other destinations on the list, such as Algeria and Botswana, have also leveraged unique attractions like Roman ruins, vast Sahara landscapes, and the Okavango Delta to secure their spots.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, Africa witnessed an impressive recovery in 2023, with international arrivals reaching 96% of pre-pandemic levels. Countries on the list have demonstrated their ability to capitalize on this growth, offering travelers a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation. Unfortunately, Nigeria has struggled to harness its potential, falling short in critical areas such as infrastructure development, security, and global branding.

What we know

Despite boasting remarkable sites like the Yankari National Park, Olumo Rock, and the Obudu Mountain Resort, Nigeria’s tourism sector has faced persistent challenges. Poor road networks, inconsistent maintenance of tourist sites, and concerns about safety have deterred both domestic and international visitors.

Additionally, the country’s rich cultural festivals and heritage sites, such as the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, remain underpromoted on the global stage.

The exclusion is particularly glaring as Africa continues to emerge as a global tourism powerhouse. Nations like Morocco and Namibia are drawing millions by offering unique experiences, from golden deserts to pristine beaches. Nigeria’s potential, while undeniable, remains untapped.

For countries like Morocco, its appeal is complemented by a steady rise in British and European arrivals, with British tourists increasing by 47% in 2024.

Morocco’s diverse attractions, from the Atlas Mountains to the beaches of Agadir, have been instrumental in driving its tourism boom. The nation has also invested heavily in infrastructure, sustainability, and global marketing campaigns, setting it apart as a premier travel destination.

Events like the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and its role as a co-host for the 2030 FIFA World Cup are expected to further solidify Morocco’s standing.

