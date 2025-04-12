This week’s Drinks & Mics was a shot at economic truth with a chaser of real talk. Hosts Ugodre Obichukwu, Arnold Dublin-Green, Tunji Andrews, and special guest Oler Oladele, CEO of The Money WitClub, set the bar high; literally and figuratively.

We kicked things off by getting to know Oler, finance coach, investment guru, and truth-teller. From there, things escalated fast into Trump’s latest tariff war. But this wasn’t just politics, it was about ego, power, and how a single move could trigger a global recession.

And what happens if that recession hits? We explored that too, and then zoomed in on Nigeria: How’s our economy bracing? Can the naira keep flexing on the forex market? What’s really behind the recent appreciation?

Beyond the charts, we asked the real questions, how are Nigerians spending? Can creatives survive off streaming revenue? And when it comes to investing in 2025, should you buy, sell or hold?

If you’ve ever wondered where the world meets your wallet, this is your sign. Tap in now. Watch the full episode of Drinks & Mics onNairametrics TV on YouTube. Drink responsibly, but question everything.