The Lagos State Government has implemented stricter measures to combat noise pollution, requiring nightclubs, lounges, bars, and worship centres to obtain permits for events involving amplified sound.

These regulations aim to safeguard the health and well-being of Lagosians during the festive season and beyond.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced this via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, emphasizing the government’s zero-tolerance stance on noise pollution.

Wahab highlighted that events with amplified sound must be conducted in soundproofed, enclosed spaces to protect residents from the harmful effects of excessive noise. ‘

“Establishments such as worship centers, nightclubs, lounges, and bars must now obtain permits for events involving amplified sound and ensure these activities take place in soundproofed, enclosed spaces to protect neighboring residents,” the statement read in part.

To enforce these directives, the government has established a Special Task Force on Noise Pollution under the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA). This task force, in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LSNSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), will oversee compliance, arrest offenders, and prosecute violators of noise regulations.

The statement further noted that starting January 2025, the government will roll out a public awareness campaign to educate Lagosians on acceptable noise levels and the benefits of a quieter environment.

As the festive season continues, Lagosians are urged to adhere to these guidelines to ensure responsible celebrations that prioritize the well-being of all residents.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its enforcement of noise pollution and environmental regulations to curb violations, uphold standards, and promote a healthier, more sustainable environment for residents.

Recently, several establishments, including churches, hotels, and entertainment venues in areas such as Shomolu, Victoria Island, Lekki, Surulere, and Ikoyi, were sanctioned for breaching noise pollution laws.

These violations contravene the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Act of 2007, which applies nationwide.

The NESREA Act sets specific noise level limits to protect public health and maintain tranquility. For places of worship in residential areas, the permissible noise levels are 60 decibels during the day (from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM) and 40 decibels at night (from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM). In commercial zones, the limits are 75 decibels by day and 50 decibels by night, while in industrial zones, they are 85 decibels during the day and 65 decibels at night.

For entertainment venues, the permissible noise levels in residential areas are 60 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night. In commercial zones, the limits are 75 decibels during the day and 50 decibels at night, while in industrial zones, they are 85 decibels during the day and 65 decibels at night.