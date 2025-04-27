The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the week ended April 25, 2025, on a positive note, surging by 1,518.80 points to reach 105,752.61, as it approaches the N106,000 threshold, driven by rallies in the consumer goods, insurance, and banking sectors.

This represents a commendable increase of 1.46% compared to the previous week, during which the index dipped below the 104,500-mark, settling at 104,233.81.

Additionally, market volume experienced a robust growth of 21.6%, with a total of 1.85 billion shares exchanged, rising from 1.52 billion shares in the prior week.

The market capitalization also saw a notable rise, surpassing the N66 trillion threshold, increasing from N65.4 trillion the week before to N66.4 trillion.

Throughout the week, 64 equities recorded price appreciation, a significant uptick from the 31 equities that gained in the previous week.

In contrast, 27 equities experienced a decline in value, a decrease from the 44 equities that had depreciated the week prior, while 57 equities remained stable without any price change.

Market overview

The All-Share Index recorded three solid green days, from Tuesday, when trading activity resumed on the exchange after Easter Monday, to Thursday, when it soared above the 106,000-barrier.

However, the index experienced a slight decline on Friday, shedding 321 points and returning to the 105,000 zone.

Key highlights of the week

The NGX Premium Index experienced a modest decline of 0.43% due to a 10% dip in DANGOTE CEMENT.

In contrast, both the NGX Main Board Index and the NGX 30 Index ended in positive territory, gaining 2.47% and 1.31%, respectively.

Sectoral indices

The NGX Consumer Goods Index surged by 8.65%, fuelled by solid gains of over 20% in INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES, VITAFOAM NIGERIA, and CADBURY NIGERIA.

The NGX Insurance Index also soared, increasing by 7.30%, while the NGX Banking Index gained a solid 5.06% due to strong performances from JAIZ BANK, ETI, ACCESSCORP, UBA, and ZENITH BANK.

Conversely, the NGX Industrial Goods Index fell by 3.44%, driven by a decline in DANGOTE CEMENT, while the NGX Oil/Gas Index edged down by 0.07%.

Top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC, which soared by 40.00% week-to-date, followed by NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC at 26.22%. Other notable gainers included:

Africa Prudential PLC: up 25.64%, N17.15

Vitafoam Nigeria PLC: up 21.22%, N44.85

Ikeja Hotel PLC: up 21.00%, N12.10

Legend Internet PLC: up 20.92%, N6.82

Eterna PLC: up 20.91%, N39.90

Cadbury Nigeria PLC: up 20.91%, N26.60

Learn Africa PLC: up 19.69%, N3.89

Smart Products Nigeria PLC: up 19.05%, N0.50

Top losers

On the losers’ table was VFD GROUP PLC, which declined by 82.19% week-to-date, followed by JOHN HOLT PLC at 18.60%. Other notable losers included:

Dangote Cement PLC: down 10.00%, N432.00

Tripple Gee and Company PLC: down 10.00%, N1.90

Haldane McCall PLC: down 9.96%, N4.70

Mrs Oil Nigeria PLC: down 9.95%, N157.50

Multiverse Mining and Exploration PLC: down 9.83%, N7.80

Austin Laz & Company PLC: down 9.57%, N1.89

International Energy Insurance PLC: down 6.76%, N1.38

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC: down 5.37%, N705.00

Corporate announcements

This week, the corporate landscape witnessed a series of significant announcements:

United Bank for Africa PLC released its Quarter 1 Financial Statement for 2025.

Access Holdings PLC disclosed its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Lafarge Africa PLC announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Transcorp Power PLC reported its financial performance for the same quarter.

Ikeja Hotel PLC shared its financial results for the same period.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has shown consistent recovery, recently nearing the 106,000-mark. This suggests that bullish momentum is gaining strength, and further gains may be on the horizon.

Strong price movements in large- and mid-cap stocks are expected to be key in supporting the index’s stability in the weeks ahead.