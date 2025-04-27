The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the week ended April 25, 2025, on a positive note, surging by 1,518.80 points to reach 105,752.61, as it approaches the N106,000 threshold, driven by rallies in the consumer goods, insurance, and banking sectors.
This represents a commendable increase of 1.46% compared to the previous week, during which the index dipped below the 104,500-mark, settling at 104,233.81.
Additionally, market volume experienced a robust growth of 21.6%, with a total of 1.85 billion shares exchanged, rising from 1.52 billion shares in the prior week.
The market capitalization also saw a notable rise, surpassing the N66 trillion threshold, increasing from N65.4 trillion the week before to N66.4 trillion.
- Throughout the week, 64 equities recorded price appreciation, a significant uptick from the 31 equities that gained in the previous week.
- In contrast, 27 equities experienced a decline in value, a decrease from the 44 equities that had depreciated the week prior, while 57 equities remained stable without any price change.
Market overview
- The All-Share Index recorded three solid green days, from Tuesday, when trading activity resumed on the exchange after Easter Monday, to Thursday, when it soared above the 106,000-barrier.
- However, the index experienced a slight decline on Friday, shedding 321 points and returning to the 105,000 zone.
Key highlights of the week
- The NGX Premium Index experienced a modest decline of 0.43% due to a 10% dip in DANGOTE CEMENT.
- In contrast, both the NGX Main Board Index and the NGX 30 Index ended in positive territory, gaining 2.47% and 1.31%, respectively.
Sectoral indices
- The NGX Consumer Goods Index surged by 8.65%, fuelled by solid gains of over 20% in INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES, VITAFOAM NIGERIA, and CADBURY NIGERIA.
- The NGX Insurance Index also soared, increasing by 7.30%, while the NGX Banking Index gained a solid 5.06% due to strong performances from JAIZ BANK, ETI, ACCESSCORP, UBA, and ZENITH BANK.
- Conversely, the NGX Industrial Goods Index fell by 3.44%, driven by a decline in DANGOTE CEMENT, while the NGX Oil/Gas Index edged down by 0.07%.
Top gainers
Leading the charge among gainers was INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC, which soared by 40.00% week-to-date, followed by NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC at 26.22%. Other notable gainers included:
- Africa Prudential PLC: up 25.64%, N17.15
- Vitafoam Nigeria PLC: up 21.22%, N44.85
- Ikeja Hotel PLC: up 21.00%, N12.10
- Legend Internet PLC: up 20.92%, N6.82
- Eterna PLC: up 20.91%, N39.90
- Cadbury Nigeria PLC: up 20.91%, N26.60
- Learn Africa PLC: up 19.69%, N3.89
- Smart Products Nigeria PLC: up 19.05%, N0.50
Top losers
On the losers’ table was VFD GROUP PLC, which declined by 82.19% week-to-date, followed by JOHN HOLT PLC at 18.60%. Other notable losers included:
- Dangote Cement PLC: down 10.00%, N432.00
- Tripple Gee and Company PLC: down 10.00%, N1.90
- Haldane McCall PLC: down 9.96%, N4.70
- Mrs Oil Nigeria PLC: down 9.95%, N157.50
- Multiverse Mining and Exploration PLC: down 9.83%, N7.80
- Austin Laz & Company PLC: down 9.57%, N1.89
- International Energy Insurance PLC: down 6.76%, N1.38
- TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC: down 5.37%, N705.00
Corporate announcements
This week, the corporate landscape witnessed a series of significant announcements:
- United Bank for Africa PLC released its Quarter 1 Financial Statement for 2025.
- Access Holdings PLC disclosed its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.
- Lafarge Africa PLC announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
- Transcorp Power PLC reported its financial performance for the same quarter.
- Ikeja Hotel PLC shared its financial results for the same period.
Market outlook
The All-Share Index has shown consistent recovery, recently nearing the 106,000-mark. This suggests that bullish momentum is gaining strength, and further gains may be on the horizon.
Strong price movements in large- and mid-cap stocks are expected to be key in supporting the index’s stability in the weeks ahead.
