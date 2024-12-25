The Government of Prince Edward Island (PEI), a Canadian province, is inviting applications for its 2025 Internship Program.

This opportunity allows international students and recent graduates to gain experience working within the provincial government.

The internship program, which is a one-year temporary job assignment, offers participants the chance to build skills and gain professional experience in various PEI government departments.

According to the Prince Edward Island, the program also provides access to workshops, networking events, and other professional development resources to help interns grow in their careers.

The PEI internship program is set to begin in May 2025 and runs for one year. Interns will have the opportunity to work in multiple government departments, participating in workshops and professional development activities. These include career planning, conflict management, emotional intelligence, and training on equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), as well as anti-racism in the workplace.

Additionally, the program provides a platform for;

Networking,

Helping interns to connect with government professionals and

Build valuable relationships within the public service sector.

Interns will also receive support to help them understand eligibility for government jobs and navigate potential future opportunities in the public service.

Eligibility and application requirements

To be eligible for the program, applicants must have completed a;

Post-secondary program within the past 36 months. Additionally,

Candidates should be Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible for a Canadian work permit.

International students who meet these requirements are encouraged to apply.

Applications are currently being accepted, and interested candidates must submit their applications through the official PEI Internship Program Portal.

Interviews for shortlisted candidates will be held on March 4th and 5th, 2025. The internship program will begin in May 2025.

How to apply and important dates

Applicants can apply online through the official PEI Internship Program Portal.

Additional details, including position descriptions and participating departments, are available on the official website of the Government of PEI.