Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2025 Appropriation Bill with a total expenditure of N1,054,542,020,147.

The bill was presented to the house by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun earlier this month.

The budget was passed with adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of about 21 agencies, and the capital expenditures of five agencies, as well as adjustments in the revenue targets of two agencies.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, whose motion for adoption was seconded by his Deputy, Hon. Wahab Haruna and supported by the whole House at the plenary presided over by Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide.

“The bill was later read and adopted clause by clause before the Committee of the whole house, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye and supported by all the lawmakers through a unanimous voice vote, while the Clerk/ Head of the Legislative Service, Mr. Sakiru Adebakin read the bill for the third time before the State lawmakers,” a statement by the House noted.

The Speaker therefore directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the governor for his assent.

Key Adjustments made

At the plenary session on Tuesday, it was disclosed that adjustments were made to the proposed expenditures of some ministries and agencies.

The budget proposal of the Ministry of Budget and Planning was increased from an estimate of N1.475bn to N1.902bn

The Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives had its proposed estimate of N1.780bn increased by N719m to N2.499bn.

The Ministry of Health’s budget was increased from N3.806bn to N4.116bn

The State Teaching Service Commission’s budget proposal was jacked up from N34.412bn to N35.912bn

The budget of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps ( TRACE) was increased from N1.347bn to N1.372bn

The State Hospital, Sokenu Abeokuta also got an addition of N140 million as its budget was moved from N3.208bn to N3.348bn.

Ogun State Security Network ( Amotekun) had its budget proposal increased from N765m to N 1.575bn

The budget of the state’s Environment Protection Agency was moved from N252m to N262m; and

The State Library Board 2025 budget proposal was raised from N147m to N177m.

What you should know

On December 4, the governor presented a proposed 2025 budget of N1.054 trillion to the State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged “Budget of Hope and Prosperity” had a recurrent expenditure of N453.56 billion and a capital expenditure of N600.98 billion.

Infrastructure had the highest allocation (27%) in the budget, followed by education (17%).