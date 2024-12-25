The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has unveiled its state-of-the-art Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionizing hydrocarbon production monitoring and boosting operational efficiency across the oil and gas sector.

This is contained in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The PMCC is designed to provide a centralized, real-time view of hydrocarbon production and transportation activities, ensuring the seamless integration of data and processes.

By leveraging advanced analytics and predictive technologies, the PMCC addresses critical industry challenges and enhances decision-making capabilities for stakeholders.

According to the NNPC Ltd, the PMCC delivers solutions through its centralized monitoring, advanced analytics, and collaborative platform in the following ways:

Centralized Monitoring and Real-Time Tracking:

The PMCC integrates data from all operators, offering a unified, real-time view of hydrocarbon production and transportation activities. This system ensures swift anomaly detection, reduces unplanned disruptions and promotes operational stability. Enhanced Decision-Making:

By utilizing advanced analytics and data integration, the PMCC empowers stakeholders with actionable insights. These capabilities enable proactive planning, effective risk management, and improved operational outcomes. Efficient Maintenance Planning:

Supporting predictive and preventive maintenance, the PMCC enhances asset reliability by reducing downtime. It achieves this through meticulous coordination and tracking of maintenance activities, ensuring seamless operations. Improved Collaboration and Communication:

Providing a secure platform for data sharing, the PMCC fosters seamless collaboration among stakeholders. This promotes effective problem-solving and enhances overall operational efficiency. Boosted Revenue and Efficiency:

With minimized downtime and enhanced integrated planning, the PMCC contributes to increased production output and revenue generation, benefiting all participants in the oil and gas sector.

Background

In a bid to combat oil theft and enhance transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, NNPC Ltd has implemented advanced monitoring measures and achieved significant production milestones.

In August 2022, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, revealed that the company had established a robust camera surveillance system, enabling real-time monitoring of crude oil production across all producing stations nationwide. This system has proven instrumental in detecting suspicious activities and addressing oil theft.

“We have created a functional control center that monitors everything we are doing. Every camera in every location by any producer in this country is visible to us,” Kyari stated, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with industry partners to ensure the system’s success.

The NNPC boss highlighted the critical role of partnerships, noting that the surveillance system, combined with close collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, has curtailed marine theft activities.

“When we see suspicious movements of persons, we report to the Nigerian Navy, which has always responded promptly, leading to several arrests. I can confidently say that we have significantly reduced marine theft,” Kyari added.

In a recent statement signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, the company announced a major achievement in oil and gas production. As of November 14, 2024, NNPC Ltd had increased crude oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) and natural gas production to 7.4 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) per day.

Additionally, the Nigerian Army on Friday launched six military-grade gunboats to support security forces in combating piracy and oil theft in Rivers State. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance security and increase oil production.