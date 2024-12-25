Countries are competing to attract skilled professionals by offering high salaries, fast-track visa programs, and abundant job opportunities.

These nations not only lead in salary offerings for skilled workers in 2024 but also have strong projections for continued demand in 2025.

According to DAAD Scholarship, the following countries stand out for their attractive pay and promising prospects.

1. Switzerland – $87,500 average salary

Switzerland remains the top destination for skilled workers in 2024, with an average salary of $87,500. The country offers several work permit options for skilled workers, including the L permit and B permits.

Key sectors facing shortages in Switzerland include:

IT specialists, healthcare professionals, engineers, and skilled tradespeople.

Looking ahead to 2025, Switzerland is expected to see an increased demand for sustainability consultants, AI specialists, and green energy engineers as it advances its environmental initiatives.

2. Luxembourg – $78,800 average salary

Luxembourg, recognized for its significance in finance and technology, ranks second with an average salary of $78,800.

The country’s EU Blue Card program and Third-Country National Work Permit offer pathways for highly skilled professionals in various fields, such as financial analysts, IT specialists, engineers, and healthcare workers.

In 2025, Luxembourg is expected to expand its skill shortage list, adding demands in fintech, renewable energy technology, and blockchain development.

3. United States – $74,700 average salary

The United States remains a top choice for skilled workers, offering an average salary of $74,700. Popular visa options for professionals include the H-1B visa.

Reports inform that the U.S. continues to have a strong demand for software developers, IT specialists, healthcare professionals, and skilled tradespeople.

In 2025, it is projected there will likely be an increased need for AI engineers, robotics specialists, and data analysts as the U.S. invests in emerging technologies.

4. Norway – $68,700 average salary

Norway offers an average salary of $68,700 and has become an attractive destination for skilled workers, particularly in engineering, healthcare, and IT.

The country’s skilled work visa program, the Residence Permit for Skilled Workers, enables professionals to fill positions in sectors such as oil, gas, renewable energy, and IT.

Projections for 2025 include increased demand for electric vehicle infrastructure planners, smart city architects, and AI-powered automation specialists as Norway focuses on sustainable development.

5. Canada – $65,200 Average Salary

Canada ranks fifth with an average salary of $65,200. The country’s Global Talent Stream (GTS) under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program offers expedited work visa processing for skilled workers. There is strong demand for healthcare professionals, IT specialists, skilled tradespeople, and early childhood educators.

By 2025, Canada is expected to see a rise in demand for green energy technicians, AI engineers, and telemedicine professionals, as the country prioritizes sustainability and digital health initiatives.

As these countries continue to evolve, they are expected to offer even more opportunities for skilled workers in high-demand sectors, with new positions emerging to meet the challenges of the future.