UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the Security Council to act decisively in establishing international regulations for artificial intelligence (AI), warning that delays could exacerbate threats to global peace and security.

Speaking to ministers and ambassadors in New York, Guterres emphasized the urgency of addressing the rapid advancements in AI, which he said are outpacing humanity’s ability to govern the technology effectively.

Guterres underscored the dual-edged nature of AI, highlighting its potential benefits and risks. He noted that while AI can predict climate change-induced displacements or detect landmines, its misuse in military systems and digital security poses significant dangers.

“Every moment of delay in establishing international guardrails increases the risk for us all. No country should design, develop, deploy or use military applications of AI in armed conflict that violate international humanitarian and human rights laws. That includes relying on AI to select or engage targets autonomously,” he stated.

Military applications

The Secretary-General warned that AI’s integration into military systems could destabilize international security.

He highlighted alarming developments, including the potential combination of AI with nuclear weapons and the emergence of quantum-AI systems.

“Recent conflicts have become testing grounds for AI military applications,” Guterres said, citing its use in autonomous surveillance, predictive policing, and even life-and-death decisions.

“The fate of humanity must never be left to the ‘black box’ of an algorithm,” he stressed, emphasizing the need for human oversight in decisions involving the use of force.

Guterres also raised concerns about AI’s role in the information space, particularly its potential to create deepfakes and AI-generated disinformation. These tools, he noted, could manipulate public opinion, trigger crises, and erode societal trust.

In addition to these, the Secretary-General highlighted the environmental risks associated with AI, particularly the energy-intensive nature of data centers and the geopolitical competition for critical minerals required for AI technologies.

Global governance and resolutions

Guterres outlined recent steps toward AI governance, including the adoption of the UN Global Digital Compact and two General Assembly resolutions aimed at enhancing global cooperation and capacity-building.

He noted that a third resolution, focusing on AI in the military domain, is set to be considered by the General Assembly in the coming days.

Reiterating his call for banning lethal autonomous weapons, Guterres urged the Security Council to lead by example in preventing the militarization of AI.

“Unprecedented global challenges call for unprecedented global cooperation, I urge you all to join forces to build a safe, secure, and inclusive AI future,” he said.