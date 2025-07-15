Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a major crackdown on inauthentic activity on its platform, revealing that it took enforcement action against around 500,000 accounts for spammy behavior or fake engagement during the first half of 2025.

The move is part of a broader effort to elevate original creators and make Facebook feeds more relevant and rewarding.

In addition to the 500,000 spammy accounts, the tech giant disclosed that it removed about 10 million fake profiles found to be impersonating large content producers.

The actions ranged from reducing visibility and monetization eligibility to completely removing offending accounts.

“Creators should be celebrated for their unique voices and perspectives, not drowned out by copycats and impersonators,” Meta said in a statement.

Targeting unoriginal and duplicate content

Meta is not stopping at spammy accounts. The company is now introducing stricter measures to clamp down on accounts that recycle or repurpose others’ content without permission or meaningful enhancements.

Such accounts will not only lose access to monetization features but will also suffer reduced distribution across the platform.

Unoriginal content, defined as repeated reposts of videos, photos, or text created by others, dulls user experience and makes it harder for fresh voices to break through, Meta said.

To ensure visibility goes to the rightful owners of content, Meta is also testing new features that link duplicate videos back to the original post.

This would help surface authentic creators and provide proper attribution.

What creators should know

To help creators thrive on the platform, Meta shared best practices for maximizing reach and eligibility for monetization. Key among them:

Post original content: Pages and profiles that share mostly original posts tend to enjoy wider distribution.

Pages and profiles that share mostly original posts tend to enjoy wider distribution. Avoid lazy edits : Simply stitching clips together or slapping on a watermark doesn’t count as meaningful enhancement.

: Simply stitching clips together or slapping on a watermark doesn’t count as meaningful enhancement. Tell compelling stories : Content that offers value and authentic storytelling performs better.

: Content that offers value and authentic storytelling performs better. Skip the watermarks : Content visibly recycled from other platforms or apps may be penalized.

: Content visibly recycled from other platforms or apps may be penalized. Write smart captions: Keep captions relevant, avoid overusing hashtags, and don’t stuff in unnecessary links or capital letters.

More changes on the way

Meta said these updates will be rolled out gradually over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for creators.

The company also introduced post-level insights via the Professional Dashboard to help content creators better understand the visibility of their posts and diagnose performance issues.

Meta said content creators can also now see if they are at risk of content recommendation or monetization penalties in the Support home screen, accessible from their Page’s or professional profile’s main menu.

This crackdown highlights Meta’s ongoing push to clean up the Facebook experience, reduce digital noise, and ensure that authentic content is rewarded, especially in a time when duplicate and AI-generated content is increasingly flooding social media platforms.