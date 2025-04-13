The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced a 20% reduction in its workforce due to a funding shortfall of $58 million.

This decision will affect operations in Nigeria and eight other countries, reflecting the agency’s need to adjust its structure in response to dwindling resources.

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher revealed the restructuring in a letter addressed to staff members.

OCHA, which currently employs around 2,600 people across more than 60 countries, aims to downsize to approximately 2,100 employees while scaling back its presence in select regions.

United States reduce contribution

The move comes after the organization’s largest donor, the United States, reduced its contribution, creating a significant gap in OCHA’s financial planning.

“OCHA relies heavily on voluntary contributions, with the U.S. alone accounting for the largest share,” Fletcher stated.

He further explained that the annual U.S. contribution of $63 million typically represents 20% of OCHA’s extrabudgetary resources.

The funding cut has already begun to affect humanitarian operations, with local aid groups, international organizations, and U.N. agencies all feeling the impact.

Humanitarian operations now affected

OCHA plays a critical role in coordinating global humanitarian responses, mobilizing aid, advocating for crisis-affected communities, and sharing information.

In light of its financial constraints, the organization intends to reconfigure its operations by reducing bureaucracy, trimming senior-level positions, and decentralizing decision-making processes.

Fletcher emphasized the importance of this transformation, stating that OCHA must become “less top-heavy” and adopt a more localized approach to operations.

Affected countries

As part of the restructuring, OCHA will scale back its presence and activities in Cameroon, Colombia, Eritrea, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Gaziantep (in Turkey), and Zimbabwe.

Fletcher emphasized the agency’s commitment to improving efficiency by allocating 70% of its budget to operations in country and regional offices, with only 30% allocated to headquarters functions.

The decision to downsize is also aimed at streamlining operations, reducing duplication, and enhancing responsiveness to humanitarian crises.

Fletcher expressed hope that a focused approach would strengthen frontline efforts, improve leadership, and ensure OCHA’s ability to deliver life-saving support despite its reduced resources.

“This strategic shift,” Fletcher noted, “aims to empower country leadership and provide context-specific coordination services, all while maintaining the effectiveness of our global humanitarian agenda.”

What you should know

While humanitarian needs continue to rise, the funding shortfall has introduced challenges to accessing critical aid.

Analysts warn that this restructuring could further strain humanitarian responses in regions reliant on OCHA’s coordination and advocacy efforts.