The House of Representatives says the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021) has yielded remarkable results, with more than $16 billion in investment commitments and significant improvements in oil production.

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said this on Monday in Abuja at the 2025 General Counsel and Legal Advisers Forum for Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Companies in Nigeria.

The forum organised by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has its theme as ‘Advancing a Collaborative Compliance Culture in Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Sectors’.

Kalu said, based on available data, Nigeria earned N50.88 trillion in revenue from crude oil and gas exports in 2024 and is projected to earn more at the end of 2025.

Kalu, represented by Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream, Hon. Ugochinyere Ikenga, said in just two years of post-enactment, the impact of the PIA 2021 was undeniable.

In a lecture titled “Legislation as an Enabler of Compliance, Investment, and Sector Growth: The Role of the National Assembly in Strengthening the Post-PIA Petroleum Landscape’’ he highlighted the National Assembly’s role in further strengthening the PIA.

“The National Assembly’s pivotal role in enacting and tirelessly overseeing this transformative legislation has yielded remarkable results: more than 16 billion dollars post-PIA investment commitments, significant improvements in oil production, robust revenue generation, and improved regulatory compliance landscape.

“The statistical evidence overwhelmingly supports the PIA’s success: from a truly astounding 28,991 per cent increase in investment to achieving 1.69 million barrels per day in oil production and generating N50.88 trillion in revenue.

“These figures are not just encouraging; they are a clear validation of the PIA’s effectiveness.

“However, we must not rest on our laurels. Continued legislative attention is absolutely required to address the lingering implementation challenges.

“Particularly, the persistent and economically crippling issue of oil theft, which continues to cost Nigeria approximately 79.4 million dollars daily, this is a battle we must win,’’ Kalu said.

He said the path forward demanded sustained engagement from the National Assembly, which meant enhanced oversight, carefully targeted legislation to address the security challenges, and unwavering support for regulatory agencies.

PIA sets Nigerian economy on growth trajectory

He said by diligently building on the robust foundation laid by the PIA, Nigeria could not only achieve its goal of becoming a leading global petroleum producer but also ensure sustainable development for the host communities and the broader Nigerian economy.

“Before the PIA, we operated under a fragmented regulatory structure, a table of overlapping mandates that hindered efficiency and accountability.

“The PIA swept this away, creating two distinct, powerful regulatory bodies: the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the NMDPRA. This clear delineation of roles has been a game-changer.

“According to NEITI audits, our baseline compliance rate in 2015 stood at 94 per cent. While seemingly high, it masked underlying inefficiencies and vulnerabilities.

“Post-PIA implementation, we have seen a tangible enhancement in regulatory effectiveness. The NUPRC alone generated an astounding N4.344 trillion in revenue during 2023, representing a 14.89 per cent increase compared to 2022 figures.

“This is not just about collection; it’s about a more efficient and transparent system at work,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the impact of the PIA on sector growth was vividly evident in Nigeria’s oil production recovery and its subsequent contribution to our national economy.

What you should know

Recently, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said about 102 Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) have received N97 billion and 149 million dollars as HCDT fund remitted by settlors.

The PIA requires oil exploration companies/settlors to allocate three per cent of their Operating Expenditure (OPEX) of the previous year for their host communities’ development.