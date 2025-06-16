The United Nations has unveiled a scaled-back global humanitarian appeal seeking $29 billion to urgently assist 114 million people facing life-threatening conditions globally.

The move comes as the international humanitarian sector reels from its deepest funding cuts in history, forcing aid agencies to make hard choices about who gets help and who does not.

The new appeal was presented by the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, as a “hyper-prioritized” response to the worsening global funding gap.

He said the funding will complement the broader Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2025, which originally sought $44 billion to aid nearly 180 million people across over 70 countries.

“We have been forced into a triage of human survival. The math is cruel, and the consequences are heartbreaking. Too many people will not get the support they need, but we will save as many lives as we can with the resources we are given,” Fletcher said.

Only 13% of funds received so far

Nearly halfway into the year, the UN said it has received only $5.6 billion, or less than 13% of the total requested under the original GHO, highlighting a worsening donor fatigue and competing global priorities, especially military spending.

In his remarks, Fletcher issued a sharp rebuke to the global community:

“All we ask is 1 per cent of what you chose to spend last year on war. But this isn’t just an appeal for money, it’s a call for global responsibility, for human solidarity, for a commitment to end the suffering.”

With the global aid system stretched thinner than ever, the UN is urging governments, private donors, and multilateral institutions to rally behind the appeal.

Fletcher emphasized that while resources are finite, human solidarity must not be.

“Brutal funding cuts leave us with brutal choices. But even in this darkness, we are choosing to fight for those who still have a chance to survive,” he said.

Prioritized support

Fletcher said the body will now prioritize its aid support based on two criteria: severity and survival.

Severity of need: Aid will first go to countries and regions ranked at Level 4 or 5, indicating extreme or catastrophic conditions.

Aid will first go to countries and regions ranked at Level 4 or 5, indicating extreme or catastrophic conditions. Impact and speed: The response builds on existing 2025 humanitarian plans to ensure that resources are deployed quickly where they can do the most good.

Crucially, the UN has placed human dignity and protection at the center of the response. Aid packages will include cash transfers, giving affected people the freedom to buy what they need most, rather than relying solely on fixed relief items.

What this means for Nigeria and Africa

Countries like Nigeria, which have faced prolonged humanitarian crises in the northeast due to insurgency and climate-related displacement, stand to benefit from the reprioritized focus if funding comes through.

Millions across West Africa’s Sahel region, East Africa, and parts of Central Africa remain vulnerable to food insecurity, displacement, and conflict.

The UN’s new approach could offer a lifeline, but only if donor nations respond urgently.