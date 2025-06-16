The Lagos State Government has issued a warning to residents, especially those in low-lying areas and communities near rivers and lagoons, to remain vigilant as continued heavy rainfall is expected to trigger flash floods across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Saturday.

According to Wahab, recent forecasts from the state’s weather stations show geostationary imagery indicating thunderstorms, widespread convective rainfall, and dense cloud cover over Lagos.

He explained these weather patterns signal that many parts of the state are likely to experience intense rainfall and flash floods in the coming days, an event residents were previously warned about earlier in the year.

“All areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods, which may come with high currents,” Wahab stated.

Safety advice

The commissioner advised residents without urgent engagements to remain indoors during periods of heavy rainfall in order to assess the intensity of the weather before stepping out.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to closely monitor their children, particularly those currently on mid-term holidays, urging them to prevent their wards from playing in the rain or swimming in floodwaters.

“Parents should watch over their wards and school children… so that they do not go outside to play in the rain or swim in the flash floods,” he said.

Wahab reiterated warnings to motorists and pedestrians, cautioning against wading through flooded roads. He noted that vehicles could be submerged and lives lost due to the strength of flood currents.

He further explained that as a coastal state, Lagos is prone to rising lagoon water levels during heavy rainfall, which causes tidal lock, a condition that blocks drainage collectors and worsens flooding.

The commissioner also warned residents against dumping refuse into drainage channels, stressing that such actions worsen flooding by blocking water flow.

He noted that all the drains in the state are being cleaned and maintained on a year-round basis to be able to contain runoff from rainfalls.

What you should know

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned that Akwa Ibom and 13 other states are at risk of flash flooding as the rainy season intensifies across Nigeria.

The agency noted that Akwa Ibom State is currently facing the highest likelihood of flash floods, particularly in urban and low-lying areas.

In addition to Akwa Ibom, NiMet listed Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Abia, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, and Rivers as states with a notable risk of flash flooding.

The agency noted that as of June, several communities across Nigeria have already reported localized flooding due to intense rainfalls, poor drainage systems, and blocked water channels. Urban centers and riverine communities are especially at risk this season.