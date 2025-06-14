The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned that Akwa Ibom and 13 other states are at risk of flash flooding as the rainy season intensifies across Nigeria.

The alert, posted on NiMet’s official X account on Saturday, June 14, 2025, flagged Akwa Ibom State as currently facing the highest likelihood of flash floods, particularly in urban and low-lying areas.

“As the rainy season intensifies, flash flooding remains a growing concern across Nigeria. Several states are already showing signs of significant rainfall accumulation, leading to a higher risk of flash floods.

Akwa Ibom State – Currently faces a high likelihood of flash flooding, especially in urban and low-lying communities,” they stated.

Other states under threat

In addition to Akwa Ibom, NiMet listed Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Abia, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, and Rivers as states with a notable risk of flash flooding.

The agency noted that as of June, several communities across Nigeria have already reported localized flooding due to intense rainfalls, poor drainage systems, and blocked water channels. Urban centers and riverine communities are especially at risk this season.

Precautionary measures for residents

To mitigate risks, NiMet urged the public to take the following measures:

Clear gutters, storm drains, and canals to prevent blockages.

Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, noting that just six inches can sweep you off your feet.

Relocate from flood-prone areas when necessary.

Prepare emergency kits containing water, food, medications, flashlights, power banks, and waterproofed essential documents.

Turn off electricity and gas to prevent electrocution and fire during flooding.

Take erosion control steps in hilly or coastal areas.

Participate in local safety awareness campaigns.

Monitor official weather updates from NiMet on radio, TV, or social media.

What you should know

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Friday, June 13, reported that Nigeria would experience widespread thunderstorms and rainfall from Saturday, June 14, to Monday, June 16, 2025.

The agency forecasted early morning thunderstorms on Saturday over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Adamawa States, with thunderstorms and rain likely later in the day across Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi States.

For Sunday, thunderstorms are expected in the morning over Kaduna, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba, expanding by afternoon and evening to include Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Gombe, and Bauchi.

By Monday, early morning thunderstorms are forecasted over Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba, followed by more rains in Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe, Kaduna, and Bauchi.

In the North-Central region, early morning thunderstorms are expected over Benue, Plateau, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, and Nasarawa, while later in the day, rain is likely in FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau. Similar weather conditions are forecasted for Sunday and Monday.