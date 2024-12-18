Air Peace has expanded its Lagos-London Gatwick service to include passengers departing from Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, in Anambra State.

This development allows travelers from the southeastern region to connect to London via Lagos, further enhancing the airline’s domestic-to-international connectivity.

This latest addition follows Air Peace’s earlier inclusion of seven other airports in April 2024: Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt.

The move aligns with the airline’s efforts to provide seamless access to its Lagos-Gatwick service, which has gained traction among Nigerian travelers seeking reliable international flight options.

While Air Peace has yet to release an official statement about the Anambra addition, checks on the airline’s booking website confirm the new connectivity.

When selecting Chinua Achebe International Airport as the departure point and London Gatwick as the destination, flights are now available.

Fares for economy class, based on searches conducted on Monday and Tuesday, range from N1.3 million to N1.5 million, consistent with prices for similar routes from the other seven airports.

The expansion to Anambra is significant for the state’s growing prominence in Nigeria’s aviation landscape. Chinua Achebe International Airport, inaugurated in April 2021, has seen steady development and is becoming a vital hub for the southeastern region.

What you should know

Air Peace officially launched its Lagos-London route on March 30, 2024, with the goal of elevating the quality of travel experiences for Nigerians and making international trips more accessible and affordable.

At the start of the Lagos-Gatwick service, the airline introduced highly competitive rates, with economy class fares starting at N1.2 million—dramatically lower than the typical N3–5 million charged by foreign carriers. Business class tickets were similarly priced at an attractive N4.5 million, offering an alternative for travelers seeking premium options without exorbitant costs.

In April, Air Peace further strengthened its Lagos-London service by expanding connectivity to passengers from seven additional cities: Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt.

Travelers from these locations can now seamlessly connect through Lagos for onward flights to London, broadening the airline’s reach and convenience for domestic travelers heading abroad.

This strategic expansion followed shortly after Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, revealed that foreign airlines operating the same route had significantly reduced their fares in response to Air Peace’s entry.

In a bid to maintain dominance, some foreign carriers went even further, cutting prices below Air Peace’s already reduced fares in what appeared to be an attempt to undercut the airline and limit its foothold in the competitive Lagos-London market.