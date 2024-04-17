Air Peace has announced the introduction of expanded route options for its recently launched Lagos-London service.

Passengers traveling from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt now have the option to connect through Lagos for onward flights to London.

The announcement was made via a post on the airline’s official X (formerly Twitter) account this Tuesday.

“Embark on your London adventure from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, or Port Harcourt! Seamless connections via Lagos. Make your journey smooth and convenient,” the post read.

This development occurs just days after Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, noted that following the airline’s entry into the Lagos-London route, foreign airlines operating the same route significantly reduced their fares.

This reduction went even lower than the initial price cuts introduced by Air Peace at their launch, in an attempt to oust the airline from the competition prematurely.

What you should know

Air Peace launched its Lagos-London route on March 30 to enhance the quality of travel experience and make international trips more affordable.

At the launch, Air Peace introduced competitive rates with economy class fares starting at N1.2 million, significantly lower than the usual N3-5 million charged by foreign carriers. Additionally, the airline priced its business class tickets at around N4.5 million, well below the N15-N18 million typically charged by foreign airlines.

In response, foreign airlines drastically reduced their fares, a move described by Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, as a conspiracy to push the Nigerian carrier out of the competition. Onyema claimed that these slashed fares were below the foreign airlines’ break-even points.

The strategic expansion of the Lagos-London route to include connections from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt is a tactical move by Air Peace, as the airline already operates these routes domestically.