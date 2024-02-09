The Delta Government has announced the allocation of N15.7 billion for the implementation of Phase III flood control initiatives in Warri, Effurun, and surrounding areas within the Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas.

Mr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the Commissioner for Information, revealed this to newsmen, noting that the decision was made during the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held at the Government House in Asaba and chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Additionally, Osuoza mentioned that the meeting sanctioned the provision of N600 million as counterpart funding for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Conditional Grants Scheme in the state.

He said: “We had a very engaging session at today’s EXCO meeting and above all, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori and the EXCO took note of the hardship that Nigerians and people of Delta are going through.

“The governor has resolved to make sure that he does everything humanly possible to put smiles on the faces of the people.

“One of the major projects approved today is the flood control measures in Warri, Effurun and Environs Phase 3.

“Phase 1 and Phase II were awarded long ago, while Phase III entails Airport Road, Ugborikoko, Bendel Estate and Ugboroke in Uvwie and Warri South at a cost of N15.7 billion.

“The second approval we got is that for the release of N600 million counterpart fund for the implementation of the 2024 SDGs’ Conditional Grants and Schemes for the state”.

More insight

Godwin Ejinyere, Director-General of the Warri Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, announced that Phase 1 of the flood control project has been finalized, with Phase II reaching 85% completion.

Ejinyere highlighted that the Warri Uvwie and Environs Development Agency was strategizing a comprehensive approach to address flood control in the Warri Stadium area.

Ejinyere further disclosed that ongoing design efforts to address flooding were underway in various areas, such as Enerhen Community, Igbudu, Odibo Estate, and others.