After a blackout that lasted over four months, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Port Harcourt Region, has reportedly restored electricity to most parts of Bayelsa state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the blackout lasted from July 29 until November 30.

The General Manager of TCN’s Port Harcourt Region, Emmanuel Anyaegbulem, announced the restoration at a news conference on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Anyaegbulem noted that the blackout was caused by suspected criminals who vandalised about 20 transmission towers along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132 Kilovolt (KV) electricity lines on July 29.

He explained that the vandalisation of one transmission tower led to the collapse of about 20 other towers in parts of Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“The 132KV line is the only transmission line that supplies electricity to Bayelsa state. Once vandals cut off the brackets that holds a tower, the structure becomes vulnerable to the slightest breeze.

“After the criminals vandalised the tower, it collapsed and caused the failure of about 20 other transmission towers between Ahoada in Rivers state and Yenagoa in Bayelsa state.

“We are delighted to have erected and restrung the 20 damaged 132KV towers after four months of hardship endured by the residents,” he said.

Anyaegbulem, who disclosed that it cost about N13 million to construct a single transmission tower, said it was challenging for the commission to repair the damaged towers amidst the blackout.

He noted that police officers attached to the TCN had arrested about 10 suspects caught vandalising the electricity installations in the region under its coverage in 2024.

“Out of the 10 suspects arrested, four had already been convicted by the courts, while six remained in police custody,” he added.

The General manager told newsmen that the TCN, Port Harcourt region this year, has installed a 100 Megavolt-Amperes (MVA) power transmission transformer at the Port Harcourt main transmission substation, as well as the rehabilitation of the 132/33KV switch yard.

It also took delivery of a 150MVA 330/33KV power transformer at TCN’s Adjabo transmission substation within the Port Harcourt main transmission substation.

These installations are expected to strengthen the electricity infrastructure in the region,

Frequent collapses of the national grid are attributed to inadequate and outdated power infrastructure.

The Port Harcourt region of the TCN is responsible for electricity transmission issues in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, and Rivers states.