The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested three suspects and recovered counterfeit currencies totalling N129,542,823,000, in Gwale, Kano State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

According to the statement, the recovery was made on December 8, 2024, in Gwale, Kano State, following credible intelligence.

Police operatives intercepted a suspect identified as Nura Ibrahim and, during a search, recovered N392,000 in counterfeit notes, USD 7,800 in counterfeit notes, and five ATM cards.

“Recently, in Kano, the Police successfully recovered the sum of N129,542,823,000 in counterfeit currencies, with a breakdown of 3,366,000 in Counterfeit US Dollars, 51,970 in Counterfeit CFA franc, and 1,443,000 in counterfeit Naira.

This momentous achievement was recorded on the 8th of December 2024, at Gwale, Kano State, where police operatives acting on credible intelligence accosted one Nura Ibrahim ‘m’ and upon a conducted search, discovered N392,000 counterfeit notes, USD7800 counterfeit notes, and 5 different ATM cards,”

Further investigations led to the arrest of two accomplices, Muhammed Muntari and Usman Abdullahi. Additional counterfeit currencies were seized, including USD 3,366,000, CFA franc 51,970, and Naira 1,443,000.

Crackdown on gunrunning

In another development, the Police arrested three suspected gunrunners along the Kaduna-Kano expressway on December 9, 2024.

The suspects, identified as Buhari Suleiman, Jamil Yakubu, and Aliyu Abdullahi, were apprehended after officers noticed suspicious activity.

A search of their vehicle led to the recovery of 216 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one round of AK-47 ammunition. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms across the country.

Rescue of kidnapped victims

In Kebbi State, police operatives successfully rescued 36 kidnapped victims on December 8, 2024. The victims, who were abducted along the Mairairai/Bena Road in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, were returning from their farms when they were intercepted by kidnappers.

Following their rescue, the Police visited the community, engaged its members, and debriefed the victims. Officers assured residents of continued efforts to ensure their safety and security.

The NPF urges citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

What you should know

The Nigeria Police Force over the past month, the Force arrested 271 murder and homicide suspects, 295 armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnappers, and 71 individuals for unlawful possession of firearms.

Police operations also resulted in the recovery of 185 firearms, over 4,000 rounds of ammunition, and 111 stolen vehicles. Additionally, 129 kidnapped victims were rescued, demonstrating the NPF’s commitment to addressing violent crime across the country.

These efforts include the disruption of organized crime syndicates such as a gunrunning network in the Bauchi-Plateau region. The syndicate, led by a former Boko Haram weapon-handling instructor, was found in possession of a PKT Machine Gun and large quantities of ammunition.