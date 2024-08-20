The Nigeria Police Force has invited Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), for questioning on alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities.

According to a press release by the NLC, in a letter signed by ACP Adamu Mu’azu on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Intelligence, directed Ajaero to report to the IRT Complex in Abuja by 10:00 AM today warning that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report.

“You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that if you fail to honour this letter, this office will have no choice but to issue a warrant for your arrest.”

Ajaero has been said to be linked to ongoing investigations concerning charges of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, and cybercrime.

In the statement, NLC’s Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Benson Upah, linked the invitation to the recent raid of the headquarters of the union

“Clearly, the last has not been heard about the raid on the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress,” Upah said.

Background

The tensions between the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) escalated in July 2024 when masked police operatives raided the NLC headquarters.

This raid was reportedly linked to allegations that labour members sponsored the #EndBadGovernance protests, which began on August 1, 2024. The protest was driven by public outrage over rising living costs and economic hardship, eventually leading to calls for regime change.

The NLC had issued a press release signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja in concern over the government’s response to the mass protests, the NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) condemned the violent handling of demonstrators and criticized the government’s “anti-poor” policies, influenced by the World Bank and IMF.

The NEC also condemned the government’s trivialisation of treasonable felony charges, which it argued were being used indiscriminately against peaceful protesters.

“The continuous trivialisation of treasonable felony by Government operatives abuses and makes a mockery of it as a high crime against the state,” the press release said.

The NEC also expressed strong disapproval of the government’s interference in the affairs of the NLC, particularly the actions of the Minister of Labour and the Registrar of Trade Unions. Furthermore, the NLC warned that continued government interference could compel the union to instruct its members to stay home for their safety.