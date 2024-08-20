Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced the disbursement of approximately N209.8 million to 170 primary healthcare centres across the twenty-seven local government areas of the state.

The distribution was disclosed in a statement via his Facebook page on August 19, 2024.

Zulum presented cheques to selected health facilities from each of the three senatorial zones, emphasizing the need for quality services from the workers.

Investment in Healthcare

Borno is one of the Nigerian states severely impacted by the humanitarian crisis following terrorist attacks, which have resulted in widespread displacement.

Overcrowded camps and settlements, along with limited access to healthcare, continue to fuel outbreaks of communicable diseases like cholera in the state, according to a United Nations report dated March 25, 2024.

According to the statement, the governor urged all facility managers and coordinators of local government primary healthcare centres to be dedicated to their responsibilities.

“Healthcare is a shared responsibility. As we invest in our healthcare infrastructure, I call upon our health workers, community leaders, and all stakeholders to collaborate in maximizing the impact of these funds,” Zulum said.

The governor also announced plans to rehabilitate existing primary healthcare centres in the state.

“Henceforth, all local government chairpersons should take charge of the primary healthcare facilities in their domains. Where gaps exist, I want to assure you that we will complement each other to ensure our people receive the best care,” the governor stated.

Further Insight

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Baba M. Gana, noted that the disbursement was part of Zulum’s commitment to ensuring that the receiving PHCs align with the governor’s call for quality healthcare for Borno residents.

He said, “This occasion marks an important milestone in our collective efforts to ensure that every person in our state has access to quality healthcare services. His Excellency has graciously approved the fund amounting to N209,819,306 only for the two BHCPF gateways (BOSPHCDB & BOSCHMA).”

“This is a testament to our determination to improve the healthcare system in Borno State. These resources will go a long way in enhancing our primary and secondary healthcare facilities, enabling us to provide essential services that cater to the needs of our communities,” he added.

The UN report as of March this year indicated that some 2.4 million people, or 55 percent of the 4.4 million targeted for humanitarian assistance in the north, are in Borno.

Internally displaced persons comprise 51 percent of those targeted for assistance in Borno, while returnees comprise 20 percent.

“About $510 million is required to meet the state’s humanitarian needs, with food security accounting for over 30 percent of the total request, followed by the Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) and Health sectors at 11 and 10 percent, respectively,” the UN report added.