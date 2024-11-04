The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 130 foreign nationals (87 males and 26 females), primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and their 17 Nigerian collaborators (4 males and 13 females) for alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes and hacking activities in Nigeria.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer at Force Headquarters, disclosed the allegations in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspects have been arrested for engaging in activities that threaten national security.

Thorough Investigation Underway

In the statement titled “IGP Orders Thorough Investigation into Possible Security Threats, Networking,” it was stressed that the suspects’ alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes and activities that threaten national security will be thoroughly investigated.

“This strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building in the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities.

“The operation, led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, November 3, 2024, comprised officers from the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC),” the statement disclosed.

Adejobi explained that police operatives are currently investigating the matter and scientifically analyzing the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

He assured Nigerians that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of police investigations and that updates on the outcome will be provided as necessary.

What You Should Know

The NPF-NCCC is Nigeria’s premier authority on cybercrime prevention and enforcement, dedicated to safeguarding digital spaces and protecting citizens from online criminal activities.

While the police statements against the suspects remain allegations, the police’s stance on cybercrime offenses in court has been stringent.

On August 16, 2024, the legal team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to deny bail to five suspects who allegedly conspired to illegally access JAMB’s restricted Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) and e-facility between 2023 and 2024.

The suspects are accused by the police of deleting candidates’ previous admission letters and inputting inauthentic admission letters into tertiary institutions, thereby facilitating mobilization for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

The IGP’s counsel, Victor Okoye, instituted the pending case against the suspects under suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/312/2024.

At a recent event, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Chief Executive Officer at the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), revealed that in Nigeria, the landscape of cybercrime remains particularly challenging, with “businesses facing an alarming average of 2,560 cyber attacks each week.”