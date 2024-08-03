The Nigeria Police Force has issued a rebuttal to Amnesty International, which claimed that thirteen individuals had died during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests and alleged that security forces used lethal tactics and firearms against protesters.

In response, the Nigeria Police Force issued an official press release providing a detailed account of the incidents during the protest that started on August 1, 2024.

According to the police, the actual number of fatalities from the first two days of protests stands at seven. “We have carefully reviewed the incidents and can confirm that the number of deaths is seven, not thirteen. Our primary goal has been to manage the protests professionally and with restraint,” the police stated.

In Borno State, four individuals were killed and thirty-four were injured in a terrorist attack carried out by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members who infiltrated the protest crowd and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). “The attack in Borno was carried out by terrorists, not by our security forces. Additionally, two people died when an unregistered Honda Prelude ran into the protesters. We are actively pursuing the driver of the vehicle, and the car has been recovered,” they added.

In Yauri, Kebbi State, a local vigilante shot and killed a looter during an attempted robbery of a shop. The Commissioner of Police for Kebbi State is investigating the incident. “We are thoroughly investigating the shooting incident in Yauri to ensure justice is served,” said the police.

Criminal activities and arrests

The protests have been accompanied by incidents of armed robbery, arson, looting, and property destruction. The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 681 individuals linked to these criminal activities and recovered dangerous weapons and stolen items valued at billions of naira.

Contrary to reports, no peaceful protesters or protest organizers have been detained. “Our arrests and recoveries demonstrate our commitment to addressing criminal activities and ensuring public safety,” they said.

Furthermore, nine police officers have been injured during the protests, with one initially reported dead now in critical condition. “Our officers have shown remarkable restraint despite being attacked, and we are providing them with the necessary support,” they added.

Given the violence that has marked the protests, the Nigeria Police Force advises all peaceful protesters to withdraw immediately to avoid further escalation.

Backstory

In a public statement on Friday, Amnesty International reported that 13 persons where killed on the first day of the protest, multiple injuries across various states, including Suleja, Niger State, Maiduguri, and Kaduna.

The humanitarian group criticized the Nigerian authorities for what it described as a violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and alleged misuse of tear gas and firearms by security personnel.

Amnesty called for an impartial investigation and emphasized the need for the government to address economic and social rights while ending violations of the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression

What you should know

The #EndBadGovernance protest is organized by mostly Nigerian youths and scheduled to be held across all the states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on from 1 August, 2024 to express their displeasure with the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In an initiative by a Lagos High Court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare the protest was restricted to two approved locations in Lagos from August 1-10, 2024, between 8 am and 6 pm.

The Attorney General, Justice Emmanuel emphasized the need to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums and to maintain public order.

There have been reports of alleged looting of government property in Kaduna and Kano as Nigerians protest against hunger and bad governance in the country. Among the affeted sites is the new Digital Park built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This facility, slated for commissioning next week, was designed to support the government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program.