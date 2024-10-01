Crypto hacks in September resulted in over $120 million in losses for the platforms affected. Many minor hacks took place in the month but the major hacks that resulted in the loss of significant amounts occurred in BingX, Penpie, and Indodax.

The hacks of the month were tracked by Blockchain Analytics firm Peckshield Alerts who highlighted in detail the major hacks that occurred in the month and the various platforms they took place.

According to Peckshield, the crypto space witnessed over 20 hacks in September leading to over $120 million in losses down by 61.76% from August.

The Blockchain analytics firm took to X to share its findings concerning the hacks that took place in the month of September.

“PeckShieldAlert

September 2024 saw 20+ hacks in the crypto space, leading to ~$120.23 million in losses.

(Note: The $32.4 million worth of $spWETH drained in a Permit signature #phishing is not included)

Top 10 Hacks in September 2024:

BingX: $44 million

Penpie: $27 million

Indodax: $21 million

DeltaPrime: $5.98 million

Truflation: $5.6 million

Shezmu: $4.9 million (partial funds returned)

Onyx: $3.8 million

BananaGun: $3 million

Bedrock: $1.75 million

CUT: $1.4 million” Peckshield Tweeted

Peckshield report highlights BingX, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange as the biggest loser of the month with over $40 million in losses.

BingX was followed by Penpie at $27 million, and Indodax, which lost over $21 million.

Other minor incidents that occurred during the month include DeltaPrime, which saw $5.98 million stolen, and Truflation with $5.6 million in losses.

Shezmu which witnessed $4.9 million stolen from the platform saw partial funds returned.

Other Smaller hacks occurred in exchanges like Onyx, BananaGun, Bedrock, and CUT, with losses ranging from $1.4 million to $3.8 million.

Over $400 million lost in Q3 2024

The third quarter of the year witnessed $400 million lost to hackers in the crypto space. August was one of the heaviest months of the Quarter with over $300 million lost to hackers in 10 events in the month.

For Q3 2024, the total sum lost was nearly $413 million in all according to Immunefi.

Analysts at Immunefi revealed that centralized finance was the main target of successful exploits. Exploits on Centralized finance accounted for nearly 75% of total exploits compared to decentralized finance at 25.2% of the total losses.

What to Know

Bad actors in the crypto space employ all manner of schemes to defraud individuals and crypto entities of valuable assets. Popular schemes include Pig Butchering, Exit Scams, Exploit Scams and Phishing Scams.