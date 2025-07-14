The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as a public holiday in honour of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo, in the statement, said that the holiday is a mark of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

Ajani stated, ‘’In furtherance of the seven days of National mourning declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July 2025, as a Public Holiday in honour of the late former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

‘’The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.’’

Time for reflection

Olubunmi-Ojo said that the public holidays will provide Nigerians with the opportunity to reflect on the life of the late former president, as well as the leadership and values he upheld.

The Minister said, “President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on their life, leadership, and the values they uphold.’’

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

The statement also pointed out that, as earlier announced, the National flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning period from Sunday, 13th July, 2025.

It also stated that the Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.