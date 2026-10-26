EFCC arrests 14 Chinese nationals over illegal lithium processing in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 14 Chinese nationals and one Nigerian over alleged illegal lithium processing activities at four facilities in Ogun State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 14 Chinese nationals and one Nigerian over alleged illegal lithium processing activities at four facilities in Ogun State.

The anti-graft agency disclosed the arrests on Monday, October 26, 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining and unauthorised mineral processing across the country.

According to the commission, the suspects were apprehended on Friday, October 23, following intelligence gathering and surveillance operations targeting suspected illegal lithium processing activities in the Ogere area of the state.

EFCC recovers lithium processing equipment

The EFCC said the operation was conducted by personnel attached to its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, who raided four facilities where the suspects were allegedly processing lithium without authorisation.

The commission disclosed that investigators recovered several bags containing lithium-bearing rocks, alongside electronic devices and a trailer truck during the operation.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 Chinese and one Nigerian at four illegal lithium processing plants in the Ogere area of Ogun State,” the commission stated.

Other items recovered during the raid included 18 mobile phones, four laptops, two decoders and a television remote control.

The arrests followed intelligence gathering and surveillance operations targeting suspected illegal lithium processing activities in the area.

The commission added that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be prosecuted once the necessary inquiries had been completed.

Nigeria intensifies illegal mining crackdown

The latest arrests come amid sustained efforts by the Federal Government to tackle unauthorised mining operations, including identifying individuals and financiers responsible for illegal mineral extraction.

In July 2026, federal authorities shut down an illegal gold mining location in Osun State and apprehended two suspected miners during an enforcement operation at Ileki-Ijesa along the Ile-Ife–Ilesa Road.

The government subsequently disclosed that the suspects were assisting investigators in identifying those financing the illegal mining activities.

In May 2025, the Federal High Court in Jos ordered the deportation of four Chinese nationals, Liang Quin Yong, Wang Huajie, Zhong Jiajing and Long Kechong, following their conviction for illegal dealings in solid minerals.

The court also directed the forfeiture of approximately N134.9 million linked to the unlawful activities to the Federal Government.

In July 2025, Nairametrics reported that the EFCC arrested seven Chinese nationals and four Nigerians at two mining locations in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects arrested in Akwa Ibom were allegedly extracting ilmenite, commonly referred to as black sand, without the necessary licences, as enforcement agencies continued efforts to tackle illegal mining activities.

Nigeria expands domestic lithium processing

Nigeria’s solid minerals sector has attracted growing investment interest, with the Federal Government estimating the country’s mineral resources at about $700 billion.

Lithium has become particularly important because of its use in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and electronic devices.

According to a June 2026 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global lithium demand is projected to increase by 353% between 2024 and 2040, while graphite demand is expected to rise by 131%.

In September 2026, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau signed a cooperation framework covering geological information sharing, mineral exploration, processing, infrastructure development and technical expertise.

In July 2026, the Federal Government inaugurated a $250 million lithium processing facility in Nasarawa State, developed by Chinese-owned Diamond New Energy in partnership with the state government.

The facility has the capacity to process 6,000 metric tonnes of lithium ore daily and was designed to expand domestic processing rather than rely solely on the export of unprocessed minerals.