FirstBank of Nigeria has introduced facial biometric technology on its mobile banking application, FirstMobile, empowering customers to seamlessly enroll and activate their devices without needing a debit card.

The facial biometric update enables users to verify their identity using advanced facial recognition during registration and onboarding.

The newly added feature also incorporates anti-spoofing detection, which serves as an extra layer of security by ensuring that impersonation attempts or fraudulent access are effectively blocked.

This development marks a significant upgrade to FirstMobile’s user experience, removing the dependency on traditional card-based verification and catering to a broad spectrum of customer needs.

“With these new services now live on FirstMobile, we are confident we will undoubtedly enhance our customers’ digital experience,” said Chukwuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products Division at FirstBank.

Broader Access to Banking, No Card Required

The biometric solution is designed to support a wide array of users, including new customers without an existing card, diaspora customers unable to access physical banking tools, individuals with lost or expired debit cards, card-free users by choice, and customers experiencing card verification failure.

By expanding the onboarding options, FirstBank enables all users to access vital services such as fund transfers, bill payments, and other digital transactions with greater speed, reliability, and convenience.

“We understand the importance of keeping up with the evolving digital landscape, and we are dedicated to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that make banking simpler, faster, and more accessible. Our goal is to ensure that every interaction with FirstBank enhances customer satisfaction and builds long-lasting relationships,” Ezirim added.

New Features and Upgrades on FirstMobile

The latest version of FirstMobile introduces a suite of enhanced services:

Facial recognition-based sign-up and activation

Virtual credit cards for secure online shopping

Instant credit card activation

Flexible salary advance options with up to three-month repayment periods

General app improvements and bug fixes for smoother navigation

Users can update the app via the Google Play Store or Apple Store, while returning users are encouraged to re-download FirstMobile to take advantage of the new features.

The bank noted that the biometric solution marks a strategic shift, making secure mobile banking more inclusive and card-free.

Until this rollout, FirstMobile registration required card verification—a barrier for many potential users. The facial recognition feature now provides a streamlined, secure, and accessible alternative for activating mobile banking services.