Wageningen University in the Netherlands has launched its Africa Scholarship Program, providing African students with full financial support to pursue master’s degrees.

Covering relocation, tuition, and living expenses, this program aims to build skills and knowledge that contribute to sustainable growth across African nations.

According to Scholarship Region, the Wageningen Africa Scholarship Program is one of many international study opportunities currently available to African students, with similar programs open in Europe, the United States, and Canada.

The Wageningen scholarship focuses on supporting African students in areas related to sustainability, agriculture, and development.

Overview of the Wageningen Africa Scholarship Program

The Wageningen University Africa Scholarship Program, according to reports, is tailored to attract talented African students and offer them a comprehensive educational experience in the Netherlands.

With a unique blend of natural and social science disciplines, Wageningen University is said to foster an environment where research is integrated with education to address real-world challenges.

Reports state that the University Fund Wageningen supports this scholarship to develop academic talent and encourage impactful research that benefits Africa and beyond.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the Wageningen Africa Scholarship, applicants must:

Hold citizenship in an African country.

Apply and gain unconditional admission to one of Wageningen University’s master’s programs by the required deadline.

Be in the top 5% of their undergraduate class, with a GPA of 80% or higher.

Interested candidates are warned that only those who meet these criteria will be invited to participate in the scholarship selection process. This process further assesses candidates’ readiness and suitability for the program.

What the scholarship covers

The scholarship, as informed, is designed to cover all essential costs associated with studying in the Netherlands.

This includes round-trip travel, accommodation, a monthly living allowance, tuition fees, health insurance, and visa expenses.

Reports also provide that scholarship recipients receive funding to attend one seminar in Europe, covering travel and registration fees.

These resources aim to help students fully engage with their studies and adapt to the academic environment in the Netherlands.

Required documents for application

Applicants must submit the following documents to complete their application:

Bachelor’s degree certificate

Transcript of academic records

Proof of English language proficiency

Curriculum Vitae

A personal statement regarding prior education

These documents will be reviewed to verify each candidate’s eligibility and readiness for study at Wageningen University.

Application steps and timeline

The application process for the 2025 Wageningen Africa Scholarship follows several stages:

1. Master’s Program Application: Candidates need to apply to their chosen master’s program by February 1st, 2025. Only applicants admitted unconditionally will move to the scholarship selection process.

2. Selection Process Invitation: In March 2025, applicants who meet all requirements will be evaluated, and those shortlisted will receive an invitation on March 13th, 2025, to participate in the next stage.

3. Assignment Submission: Shortlisted candidates will complete a written assignment by March 25th, 2025, which the selection committee will use to assess qualifications further.

4. Interview: After evaluating assignments, the selection committee will invite top candidates for online interviews, scheduled between April 22nd and May 1st, 2025.

5. Final Decision: Successful applicants will receive the final decision on May 8th, 2025, with potential outcomes including scholarship awards, waitlist status, or a decision not to grant the scholarship.