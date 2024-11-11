The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a December 1 ultimatum for all state governments to implement the new national minimum wage, citing the worsening economic situation faced by Nigerian workers.

This directive was announced in a communique signed by NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In the communique, Ajaero expressed strong dissatisfaction with the delays from certain states in implementing the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act, a delay he termed as both illegal and unjust.

According to him, this lack of compliance has exacerbated the financial hardships faced by Nigerian workers amid rising inflation and basic costs of living.

“The NEC notes with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act, this betrayal by certain governors and government officials across the country flies in the face of both legality and morality, as workers continue to be denied their rightful wages amidst rising economic hardship,” Ajaero stated.

To address the issue, NLC has vowed to take decisive action against state governments that fail to comply with the new minimum wage directive by the deadline.

“Furthermore, the NLC shall initiate a series of industrial actions in all non-compliant states and shall not relent until the minimum wage is fully implemented across Nigeria.

“To this end, all state Councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been fully implemented by the last day of Nov., 2024 have been directed to proceed on strike beginning from Dec. 1,” he said.

The council has established a National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee tasked with assessing compliance across the nation and also engaging in a public campaign to educate citizens about the importance of resisting what the NLC describes as an “assault on their dignity and rights.”

Rising Inflation

The NLC has also voiced concerns over rising inflation, which has placed essential goods beyond the reach of average workers, plunging many into poverty and hardship.

Ajaero highlighted that workers are now forced to choose between basic needs such as food and healthcare, with some families falling victim to nutrition-related diseases like kwashiorkor and marasmus.

“Inflation continues to rise unchecked, with the costs of basic necessities spiralling beyond the reach of the average worker. Millions of Nigerians are being driven into destitution, forced to choose daily between feeding their families and seeking healthcare,” Ajaero said.

He highlighted the importance of an immediate review of wages and the establishment of social protection policies to safeguard workers’ livelihoods.

Transportation challenges

While the federal government has provided Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to the NLC as part of an initiative to ease transportation costs, Ajaero noted that the number of buses was insufficient.

He also pointed out that the CNG infrastructure deficits across the country could hinder the success of the CNG transportation objective.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress appreciates the federal government’s provision of CNG buses but notes that they are grossly inadequate to address the huge gap in transportation. It also noted the apparent CNG infrastructure deficits around the country which may scuttle the entire CNG objectives,” Ajaero stated.

Additionally, the NLC demanded the release of detained protesters, a recurring demand from Congress.

Ajaero called on President Bola Tinubu to release remaining protesters across the nation and to ensure safeguards are put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.