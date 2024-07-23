The Nigeria Police Force has announced the provision of N2 million each to 347 families residing in the Falomo Police Barracks to assist with their temporary relocation due to the planned redevelopment of the barracks in Lagos State, ensuring they have adequate support during this transition.

This is according to a statement signed by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, which mentions that this initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade police barracks in collaboration with local governments and developers.

The statement further clarified that the redeveloped barracks will feature modern facilities and infrastructure, with the residents set to return to newly upgraded accommodations upon project completion.

“The redevelopment of the barracks (including Falomo Barracks) is set to be speedily completed after which the occupants will be duly offered fresh accommodation in the redeveloped sites.

“In specific terms, the occupants of Falomo Barracks Blocks A and B have each received a sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) only as a temporary relocation allowance.

“This payment has been made to 347 families after a validation process to facilitate their temporary relocation,” the statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted that the redevelopment initiative extends beyond Falomo Barracks. Similar projects will be gradually rolled out across all police barracks nationwide.

More insights

Furthermore, the statement unequivocally refuted recent rumours circulating that the Nigeria Police Force has sold the Falomo Barracks land, asserting that these claims are false, mischievous, and a calculated attempt to sow discord within the force.

The Police emphasized that spreading such misinformation can significantly harm morale and unity within their ranks.

“The claims that the Barracks are being vacated and the pieces of land sold are false, mischievous, and a calculated attempt to cause unnecessary discord within the ranks of the NPF. The improvement of these facilities is a priority for the Nigeria Police Force, and steps are being taken to address the issues effectively,” the statement read in part.

The statement stressed that redevelopment of police barracks is part of a larger vision to enhance living conditions for police officers and their families.

This initiative aims to ensure that officers have access to modern and well-equipped housing, thereby boosting their morale and operational efficiency.

The Force Public Relations Officer emphasized the importance of these upgrades, stating that improved living conditions are essential for maintaining the welfare and effectiveness of the police force.