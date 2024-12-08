The Ogun State Government has begun laying asphalt on completed sections of the Ota-Abeokuta Expressway, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing reconstruction of the federal road.

The development was announced in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Ogun State Government on Saturday.

The statement noted that Governor Dapo Abiodun, who led the state’s decision to take over the rehabilitation of the federal road, described the project as essential to Ogun State’s economic and social development.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing infrastructure issues that have long affected commuters and residents.

“The Ogun State Government has commenced the laying of asphalt on completed sections of the Ota-Abeokuta Expressway, signaling significant progress in the reconstruction of this critical road.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun, who spearheaded the state’s decision to take over the rehabilitation of the federal road, highlighted the importance of the project to the socio-economic development of the state. He noted that the intervention was necessary to ease the burden on commuters and residents who rely on the road daily,” the statement read in part.

The Ogun State Government stated that the reconstruction of the Ota-Abeokuta Expressway is set to improve transportation, boost economic growth, and enhance residents’ quality of life.

The statement highlighted that regular users have noticed progress and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to completing the project to modern standards, supporting sustainable development and improved connectivity.

What you should know

The reconstruction of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway had faced significant delays due to bureaucratic hurdles, as explained by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

In July 2024, Nairametrics reported that Governor Abiodun attributed the delays to bottlenecks within the federal government, stating that, as a federal road, the state needed approval from federal authorities to proceed.

He revealed that he, alongside Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had sought approval during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but their requests were denied.

However, Governor Abiodun clarified that under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, the necessary approval had been granted, and the contract for the road was awarded in May. Despite this, he pointed out that the state still faced significant opposition from some federal officials regarding the road’s transfer.

He revealed that this opposition led the state government to proceed with formally awarding the contract in May, even though the required transfer papers had not yet been finalized.