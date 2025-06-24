Qatar’s largest dairy producer, Baladna, is set to establish a multi-million-dollar dairy and food processing facility in Ogun State to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic dairy production and reduce reliance on imports.

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by the Baladna team, accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, to Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun welcomed the development and assured Baladna of Ogun State’s full support, highlighting the state’s favourable investment climate and proximity to Nigeria’s largest consumer markets.

“We had the pleasure of receiving Baladna, a Qatari-based dairy giant, as it sets plans in motion to establish a multi-million dollar food and dairy facility in Ogun State.

“Their visit to Abeokuta, alongside the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing drive for agro-industrial transformation.

“As global climate concerns and supply chain disruptions intensify, this initiative strongly aligns with our vision of positioning Ogun State as a center of agri-based innovation, food security, and inclusive job creation. We are confident that with the right partnership, Ogun can achieve dairy self-sufficiency and reduce national dependence on imports.

“We reaffirm our administration’s commitment to providing a seamless, investor-friendly environment devoid of bureaucratic hurdles. This investment stands to create thousands of jobs, enhance productivity, and significantly boost our state’s GDP—advancing both the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government and our own mission of building a stronger, more prosperous Ogun State,” he said.

More insights

Baladna is globally known for operating the world’s largest integrated dairy farm and producing over 1.7 billion litres of milk annually in Algeria. With this new facility, the company aims to replicate its integrated dairy model in Nigeria by investing in land, feasibility studies, and domestic production infrastructure.

The project aligns with federal government initiatives to drive food security and reduce the country’s annual dairy import bill, currently estimated at $1.5 billion.

The Executive Secretary of the NIPC, Aisha Rimi, who accompanied the delegation, noted that the Commission is committed to attracting and supporting high-impact foreign investments in strategic sectors like agriculture.

She said Baladna’s entry into Nigeria represents a key win for Nigeria’s investment promotion drive and shows that global agribusinesses are gaining confidence in the Nigerian economy.

What you should know

Ogun State is fast becoming Nigeria’s leading destination for industrial investment. In May 2025, a $50 million investment was made by Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited through its subsidiary, Mamuda Beverages. The facility is expected to begin construction with a foundation-laying ceremony next month, will operate in phases across food, personal care, and agro-processing sectors.

The state government signed a strategic partnership with Brazilian energy firm Ambar Energia in March 2025 to improve power supply to industrial clusters. The plan is to deliver localized, reliable electricity to industrial hubs like Ijebu-Ode, Atan-Agbara, and Abeokuta, which currently struggle with inadequate power to support over 6,000 industries. This is expected to enhance output in key areas such as cement production, cassava processing, poultry, and egg farming.

Also, a $400 million investment in a Stellar Steel Plant by Inner Galaxy Group is underway in Sagamu. The project spans over 100 hectares and will produce hot-rolled coil steel, scheduled for completion by April 2026. The project is designed to slash Nigeria’s $4 billion steel import bill, strengthen foreign reserves, and bolster local capacity. Over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created.