Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited, through its subsidiary Mamuda Beverages, is set to invest $50 million in a new industrial facility in Ogun State, with operations expected to span food, personal care, and agro-processing.

This was disclosed by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his official X handle on Tuesday.

Governor Abiodun described the investment as a major milestone in the state’s industrialisation drive, noting that construction would begin with a foundation-laying ceremony scheduled for next month.

“We are proud to welcome a $50 million investment by Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited through its subsidiary, Mamuda Beverages, into Ogun State.

“This project, set to begin with the foundation laying next month, marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to make Ogun the top destination for industrial growth in Nigeria. The investment will unfold in phases, eventually including operations in food, personal care, and agro-processing,” Abiodun stated.

3,000 jobs projected as operations scale

Mamuda Group’s Chairman, Mr. Hassan Hammoud, noted that Mamuda Group, which currently employs over 13,000 people in Kano, plans to replicate similar workforce numbers in Ogun.

“Mr. Hammoud stated that the foundation stone for the new facility will be laid next month and that the investment will unfold in phases, eventually expanding into other sectors such as food processing, personal care, and agro-processing. He added that the group, which currently employs 13,000 people in Kano, aims to replicate similar workforce numbers in Ogun over the next five to six years, starting with 1,500 employees and expanding to 3,000 after the plant’s first phase,” he said

Mr. Hammoud highlighted the proximity to major markets such as Lagos and the South-West corridor, making Ogun an ideal hub for regional distribution and production.

Why it matters

This investment is a key part of Ogun State’s broader strategy to foster a sustainable industrial ecosystem by attracting significant investors and implementing favourable policies backed by robust infrastructure.

Governor Abiodun said the state’s proximity to key cities and trade routes gave it an edge.

“We are pleased that our administration’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment is attracting major investors. As Mr. Hammoud noted, Ogun’s strategic location, bordering Lagos and connecting to Ibadan and Benin, makes it ideal for regional distribution and production. Our open-door policy and investor support structures continue to set us apart,” he said

The governor highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance logistics and reduce operational costs for businesses operating in Ogun.

“To further support growth, we’ve developed key infrastructure like Nigeria’s best-equipped airport and a licensed dry port linked to the rail line.

“These facilities will streamline importation and logistics, cutting delays and costs. With tools like our Business Environment Council, we are not only attracting investment, we are building lasting confidence in Ogun State’s economic future,” he said

What you should know

In a move to enhance the state’s industrial growth and energy infrastructure, the Ogun State Government entered into a strategic partnership with Ambar Energia, a leading Brazilian energy company, in March 2025 to improve the state’s power supply and food security.

The governor highlighted the critical need for reliable electricity to support over 6,000 industries across Ogun State, emphasizing that current energy allocations are insufficient to meet the rising demand.

The partnership focus is on developing localized power solutions for key industrial hubs such as Ijebu-Ode, Atan-Agbara, and Abeokuta, ensuring sustainable growth for sectors like cement production, cassava, poultry, and egg farming.