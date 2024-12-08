The Nigerian naira broke key resistance levels at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market as the Central Bank of Nigeria implemented the new Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System this week

The Nigerian currency started last week Monday at N1,663/$ to settle at N1,537 at the official market on Friday showing a price gain of N126/$.

The Naira rose sharply in the parallel market, peaking at N1,530/$ on Saturday morning before settling at N1,580/$ on Sunday in Nigeria’s business capital.

Technical patterns on the Naira’s daily chart showed that Naira bulls must claim and break below the N1,500/$ threshold, or bullish exhaustion might push the Nigerian currency above the N1,600 resistance line once again.

The platform, launched on December 2, 2024, addresses long-standing issues of market opacity and inefficiency by facilitating smooth trading and consistency among participants.

The Bloomberg BMatch platform is described as a game-changing tool for the foreign exchange market, according to Omolara Duke, Director of the CBN’s Financial Markets Department. In a circular to banks, she stated: “This initiative represents a significant advancement in ensuring uniformity and seamless operations among market participants.”.

Authorized dealers, such as commercial banks, can place real-time buy and sell orders through the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS). Transactions are automatically matched, ensuring quick execution and providing real-time visibility for regulators and market participants.

Additionally, Nigeria returned to the international bond market last Monday, raising $2.02 billion through Eurobonds sold in two tranches. The offering was oversubscribed by $9.01 billion, significantly boosting liquidity for the local currency.

The Federal Government issued $1.05 billion in 10-year bonds at a 10.375% coupon rate and $700 million in 6-year Eurobonds maturing in 2031 at a 9.625% coupon rate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) highlighted that the EFEMS platform consolidates trade statistics accessible to the market and integrates seamlessly with banks’ middle and back-office systems.

All dealer banks licensed by the CBN can utilize the platform. The CBN emphasized that EFEMS is a critical tool for maintaining market discipline and reducing counterparty risks.

Participants must establish credit and settlement limits to ensure trades remain within thresholds. Additionally, all trades executed on the platform are final.

CBN Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso described EFEMS as a revolutionary step toward achieving price discovery and enhancing market transparency.

“The exchange rate unification is a crucial reform, but it’s only the first step,” he stated. To further improve transparency, rebuild trust, and draw in new investments, the foreign exchange market will start trading on the electronic FX matching system on December 2, 2024.

U.S dollar index stable amid strong fundamentals

US Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the strength of the greenback to a basket of currencies, increased toward 106 points Markets expect a possible rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in December, but the US dollar stayed flat following the release of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

The US dollar has significantly strengthened because of President Trump’s second term and the Republican Party’s hold on Congress.

Since the beginning of October, the dollar index has increased by about 6%, which is its seventh consecutive weekly gain.

Investor expectations of dollar-positive policies, like domestic tax cuts and widespread tariffs aimed at regaining US manufacturing competitiveness, have led to the US dollar’s strength.